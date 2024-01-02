Here are the 2024 style trends to look out for

As the new year commences, it’s time to start with a fresh canvas for brand-new designs that encompass the latest trends. Be it shaking up the past for some Y2K inspo or adding some metallic glaze, here are the trends that’ll make the 2024 fashion scene brighter and bolder. Bold colours will dominate the 2024 fashion scene

Gold glaze

From gilded metallic accents to golden accessories, incorporate gold in your wardrobe this year

“With the wedding season on, gold will play a big role in the first half of the year — from gold metallic dresses to gold tissue sarees,” says designer Lakshmi Babu. From gilded metallic accents incorporated into workwear to golden accessories for a night out, this easily wearable trend will mark the year ahead.

Jenjum Gadi

The year 2024 is going to see a shift from quiet luxury as bolder hues such as all-gold in attires will take over the fashion scene. - Jenjum Gadi, designer

Big on belts

Keep an eye out on Y2K's big belts

An ultimate accessory for the year will be Y2K belts. Stylist Simran Arora says, “The big belts will be back on low-waisted skirts and pants.” It can be waist-cinching belts as well as traditional leather ones.

OTT or nothing

After a dominant year of ivory and hot pink, get ready for a splash of bold colours. Fashion designer Shahin Manan says, “Bold colours will be big in 2024 along with versatile and functional design.” So we will be seeing neon hues being added to patterns as well as bold textures of fabrics.

Pantsuits are here to stay

Pantsuits are set to take over the year in style

From bridalwear to boardroom fashion, pantsuits are set to take over the year in style. “After a year of oversized blazers and power shoulder, pantsuits in feminine silhouettes and matching colours will play big this year,” shares Arora.

Nachiket Barve

Bridal pantsuits will be a hit this year. We see a lot of brides opting for experimental bridalwear and pantsuits are on top of their list. - Nachiket Barve, designer

Drop-waist FTW

Drop-waist skirts and pants will be all the rage this year

The chic high-waisted silhouette will be replaced by the sexier drop-waist alternative for pants and skirts. It will be seen in evening as well as party wear dresses, too. Designer Aaina Mahajan says, “This year, the tailored garments will flaunt low waists. Even the mini hem dresses will be back in a big way.”

Peppy in peplum

Fun and flirty peplum tops will be the highlight this summer

“Watch out for the fun and flirty peplum tops that will be the highlight this summer. However, this time, they will boast flowy silhouettes instead of structured and sculpted ones as seen in designer Prabal Gurung’s spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection,” explains Babu.

rina dhaka

This year will also see a lot of Y2K trends resurfacing. The modern salwar suit with bell bottoms and tops with dupattas will be a hit again. - Rina Dhaka, designer