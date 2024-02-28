 How bow stacking adds a touch of romance to home décor - Hindustan Times
How bow stacking adds a touch of romance to home décor

How bow stacking adds a touch of romance to home décor

By Ismat Tahseen
Feb 28, 2024 03:30 PM IST

After adding retro charm to your outfits, shoes and hair accessories, the trend now jumps into home interiors.

You've probably worn one as a child then as a fashion aesthetic, but bows - in any size and shape are now making their way into your home, too. The delicate detail that blends girly charm with romantic whimsy, can also be used to grace your living space from a cosy bedroom to the fancy living room.

Try the bow stacking trend in your home to lend it style and grace (Shutterstock)

'It's flexible, you can mix and match colours and fabrics to create your own unique look'

Interior designer Minnie Bhatt believes bows can totally transform a space. She says, "Bows have a way of making everything look extra special and they're making a big comeback in interior design because they add that special handmade touch. In a world full of mass-produced stuff, people are craving things that feel personal and unique and this is apt."

Hailed as the mini trend with the macro impact, bow stacking is making its way onto social media with pretty pictures of candles, tables, shelves and furniture adorned with bows. Adds Minnie, "Bow stacking is very flexible. You can mix and match colours and fabrics to create your own unique look. Whether you're into bright and bold or soft and subtle, there's a bow style for everyone."

'Bows seamlessly integrate into the eclectic tapestry of Indian design'

For India, this holds a special connect. She elaborates: "In India, where cultural richness and aesthetic diversity abound, the embrace of bow stacking in interior design comes as no surprise. From traditional homes to contemporary dwellings, bows seamlessly integrate into the eclectic tapestry of Indian design, infusing spaces with character and personality."


WAYS TO USE THIS TREND

Use pretty bows in your table setting (Shutterstock)

Use large bow tie-ups on your curtains

Tie tiny gold or silver bows around candles

Make bows out of net or lace and tie them around plates for an elegant table setting

