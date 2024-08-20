A celebration of womanhood: Bringing lost stories to life

Celebrating womanhood, Swadha, an all woman NGO has recently organised a musical play named ‘Janni’ in the Capital to showcase the reign of powerful women in Indian history. Directed by Harvansh Pandit, the play brought up the sacrifice, dedication, and bravery of the women characters who got lost in the history of Hindu mythology. The show was attended by Lieutenant Governor New Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena with wife Sangeeta Saxena, fashion designer Vandy Mehra, Asha Gupta including others.

Members of Swadha NGO performing