Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
A celebration of womanhood: Bringing lost stories to life

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 20, 2024 02:43 PM IST

Janni, a musical play showcased the reign of powerful women in Indian history.

Celebrating womanhood, Swadha, an all woman NGO has recently organised a musical play named ‘Janni’ in the Capital to showcase the reign of powerful women in Indian history. Directed by Harvansh Pandit, the play brought up the sacrifice, dedication, and bravery of the women characters who got lost in the history of Hindu mythology. The show was attended by Lieutenant Governor New Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena with wife Sangeeta Saxena, fashion designer Vandy Mehra, Asha Gupta including others.

Members of Swadha NGO performing
Members of Swadha NGO performing

 

 

Varsha Goel, Sangeeta Saxena, Vinai Kumar Saxena, Shivangi Saxena and Anju Ahuja
Varsha Goel, Sangeeta Saxena, Vinai Kumar Saxena, Shivangi Saxena and Anju Ahuja
Jyotsna Suri and Kiran Chopra
Jyotsna Suri and Kiran Chopra
