A Rescue in Vienna: The Story of an Unlikely Saviour unveiled in the Capital

Thursday evening at the residence of Katharina Wieser, the Austrian Ambassador to India, was a celebration of history, heroism and heart. Author Vinay Gupta unveiled his latest book, A Rescue in Vienna: The Story of an Unlikely Saviour, a personal journey into the past that revealed the extraordinary courage of his grandfather. It all began when Gupta learnt the extraordinary truth: “Your nana helped many Jewish families flee the Nazis.” Austrian Ambassador to India Katharina Wieser and author Vinay Gupta(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Driven by this revelation, Gupta embarked on a quest to uncover the full story, one that would soon reveal the actions of a humble man from Punjab who risked everything to save five Jewish families in Vienna during the darkest days of history.

During the event, Gupta shared a collection of old photographs with the guests, along with the captivating and emotional stories behind each one. Ambassador Wieser remarked, “When I first heard this story, I was captivated and genuinely happy that we had made this connection. It’s a beautiful tale of the bond between Austria and India.”

The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, and others.