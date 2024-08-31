Adopt A Pet: Delhi-NCR folks, a furry buddy waiting for you to shower love!

Morty, a three-year-old calm and cuddly indie, was separated from his mother when he was just a pup. Later, he was adopted by someone who didn’t fulfill the responsibilities of a pet parent, and this kiddo was abandoned again! Since then Morty has been living at a shelter. He loves companions and would flourish in any household. Deflead, vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped and sterilised, he is also leash- and crate-trained. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919717128999. Meet these furry friends in Delhi-NCR, who are searching for forever homes.

Lionel is a two-and-a-half-year-old indie, who was found crying on the roadside after having lost his mother and both siblings in a car accident on a rainy day. He has recovered from that emotional trauma, and is now a healthy and active dog who requires lots of walks and playtime. A household with an active lifestyle would be an ideal fit for him. He is fully leash-, crate- and toilet-trained. Vaccinated, microchipped, dewormed and neutered, he's all set to make his new parents proud! To adopt, WhatsApp: +919717128999.

Bear is a three-month-old tabby kitten who was rescued from west Delhi, last month. Currently living in a foster care, this sweetheart is a big fan of cuddles! He gets along well with other furry pals, both canine and feline, and is also independent to thrive on his own. Having received his primary vaccines, this champ gets his routine deworming done on time and is also litter-trained. To adopt, WhatsApp: +918860316406.

Sky, a three-year-old husky, was rescued from a family that always kept him tied up. There he was forced to eat, sleep and relieve himself in the same place. Now, out of such abhorrent state, he's in the case of his fosters and experiencing a life full of love and care. He is looking for his new parents who can give him the required patience, training and warmth so he can become a perfect companion. He is fully vaccinated and dewormed, and will be sterilised soon. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919717128999.

Raju, a one-and-a-half-year-old indie, was abandoned at an animal shelter in Gurugram, a few months back. But this friendly and playful champ has always been hopeful of finding a new home where he would get the required warmth and patience to open up to the world. And once he does, he is sure to get along well with his humans as well as any animals that the house inhabits already. Dewormed, vaccinated and neutered, all he needs is lots of love! To adopt, WhatsApp: +919971972409.

Gara is a two-month-old kitten who ran into his rescuers’ home in Vasant Kunj and never left thereafter! Extremely friendly and polite, he adores company of humans and feline both. Vaccinated, dewormed and litter trained, his favourite pastime is cuddling and he would make for a great indoor companion for anyone! To adopt, WhatsApp: +918860316406.

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write to: htcity.pets@gmail.com

