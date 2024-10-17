Delhi's AQI woes: Delhi gasps... no, grasps its breath after Dussehra

Following the Dussehra festivities, the Capital has endured four consecutive days of ‘poor’ air quality. This has prompted the Centre’s air pollution control panel to enforce Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The plan includes stricter vehicle checks, improved waste management and restrictions on diesel generators. After facing consecutive days of ‘poor’ air quality, the Centre’s air pollution control panel has enforced the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the city.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/ HT)

The declining air quality is already affecting residents, with many experiencing increased coughing and sneezing. Doctors have also noticed a significant rise in patients reporting respiratory and skin issues. “We’ve seen a surge in patients with nasal irritation, throat inflammation and persistent dry cough,” says Dr Shreya Garg, ENT specialist at AIIMS Delhi. She adds, “Inflammation in the airway behind the nose, which was once common in children, is now increasingly seen in adults, leading to ear problems and recurring inflammation due to high levels of particulate matter.”

Similarly, Dr M Wali, senior consultant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, reports an increase in cases: “We're seeing more cases of allergies and asthma patients. On an average, five patients per OPD come with allergic ailments. Patients are coming in with burning eyes, wheezing and unexplained coughs. Children are particularly vulnerable as pollution poses long-term health risks.”

Apart from respiratory issues, gastrointestinal problems are also emerging. Dr Saroj Dubey, senior consultant gastroenterologist, Kailash Hospital highlights a rise in “symptoms of patients with IBS and dyspepsia” by linking it to “pollution-related changes in gut health” adding, “This is likely due to the pollution that brings changes in gut microbiome, and alterations in gut immunity.”

Simple solutions

Dr Shreya Garg recommends, “Jalneeti, along with steam inhalation, can help alleviate symptoms.” Meanwhile, Dr Wali suggests that the most effective protection is to wear masks at all times and advises smokers to take special precautions, as smoking exacerbates the effects of poor air quality. He also warns that alcohol should be avoided as it dehydrates the body.

