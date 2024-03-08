International Women's Day 2024: Delhi, celebrate it with this lineup for the ladies!
Make the most of International Women’s Day 2024 with this roster of events happening in the Capital that you can attend — and bring your girl gang along!
Women in the Capital, are you wondering how to make the most of the date, March 8, ie International Women’s Day? Step out and here’s a ready itinerary for you to feel special as the entry is free for all you lovely ladies.
Artistic tales of womanhood
Narrating tales of women across the globe, Reflections of Womanhood is an exhibition that pays a tribute to the power of femininity. On display are paintings, sculptures, photographs, installations and prints by 54 artists. Curator Manisha Gawade says, “This show brings the very important message of economic freedom for women, which can only be achieved with a drastic change in our education.”
Where: Pioneer Art Gallery and Divine Art Gallery, Lado Sarai
When: March 9 to 28
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Walking to reclaim the city
For history buffs always on the lookout for a dose of history, this special women-only walk being conducted at Lodhi Gardens, is the best way to spend a springtime day outdoors. “The idea is to celebrate sisterhood and create a safe environment where women don’t feel watched. When better than Women’s Day to achieve that?” shares Anoushka Jain, founder, Enroute Indian History, adding, “Exploring heritage via such walks helps women reclaim the city where they live.”
Where: Lodhi Gardens, Lodi Estate
When: March 8
Timing: 4.30pm to 6pm
Register: www.enrouteindianhistory.com
Healing and connecting with the inner self
Honouring the hidden power and resilience of women, especially those who are visually impaired, is this yoga session. “Women’s Day should be spent connecting with one’s inner naari shakti,” notes Nivedita Joshi, founder, Iyengar Yogakshema, adding, “Yoga is a medium that unites the cells of the soul and the skin with a higher state of cosmic energy. This is why we decided to come up with this session where visually impaired women can connect with their inner selves.”
Where: Iyengar Yogakshema, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, Rouse Avenue
When: March 8
Timing: 4pm to 5pm