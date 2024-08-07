 Kiran Nadar Museum of Art presents two solo exhibitions in New Delhi - Hindustan Times
Kiran Nadar Museum of Art presents two solo exhibitions in New Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 07, 2024 06:11 PM IST

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art presented two solo exhibitions, If We Knew the Point, Amitava, and Magic in the Square by Mohan Samant

Art has the power to bring people together. And prominent names from the art and culture fraternity recently got together at The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art which presented two solo exhibitions. First one titled, If We Knew the Point, Amitava, and the second one is named, Magic in the Square by Mohan Samant.

Amitava Das, Kiran Nadar and Roobina Karode
Amitava Das, Kiran Nadar and Roobina Karode

The exhibition If We Knew the Point - Amitava draws from an array of styles and references which are emerging points of Amitava ‘s images. Cruising between a wide range of mediums from graphite, ink, ballpoint pens, watercolour, and collages to making burnt marks on paper, he treats the illustrative ground through the poetics of materiality. Often unwilling to rationalise the meaning behind art making, he emphasises the statement that ‘art is to be experienced’ and not reasoned out.

The second exhibition Magic in the Square - Mohan Samant, Centennial Exhibition, is a crisp exploration of Samant’s practice, which is also a tribute to the artist. Samant is one of the modern Indian painters to be trained in India and become successful in the West following India’s independence. He has been dubbed as "one of the few artists who has successfully made the bridge between Eastern and Western traditions.

Amitava Das, Kiran Nadar and Roobina Karode
Amitava Das, Kiran Nadar and Roobina Karode
GR Iranna
GR Iranna
Paresh Maity
Paresh Maity
Rajeev Sethi
Rajeev Sethi
Raghu Rai and Madhvi Parekh
Raghu Rai and Madhvi Parekh
Samar Jodha
Samar Jodha
Kiran Nadar Museum of Art presents two solo exhibitions in New Delhi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
