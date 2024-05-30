World Para Athletics Championships 2024: Para athlete Simran Sharma hopes Ronaldo tweets to congratulate her
Para athlete Simran Sharma clinched gold at the women’s 200m T12 event in World Para Athletics Championships Kobe 2024, and is waiting for a special wish!
Three cheers for Team India, which has won a record 17 medals — six gold, five silver and six bronze — at the recently concluded World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe (Japan), where a contingent of 40 para-athletes represented India! This tally surpasses the 10 medal count recorded during 2023 edition of the games in Paris. And adding shine to the metal was the mettle of Ghaziabad-based Simran Sharma.
Sharma, who made a personal record at the women’s 200m T12 event, calls this feat a “filmi” affair. “Mujhe laga aisa real mein thodi hota hai, ye toh filmon mein hota hai… Main world champion ban gayi!” says the 24-year-old in a state of jubilation.
She was afraid that she might be out of the race for Paris Olympics 2024, but now feels, “Yeh 200m mein maine apna 100m ka badla nikala... When I didn’t win at the Paralympics, I remember our PM, (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi sir had called me personally and said, ‘Achha hua medal nahin aaya because ab jo ayega, uski value zyada hogi.’ And it’s true! His gesture is what kept me going.”
For her, winning the gold and getting the PM and president’s wishes on social media is “sabse badi baat”. However, what she's still hoping for is that her fave footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to her win even if it's via social media. “If Ronaldo tweets for me, it will be a dream come true! Those who made memes about us on Facebook and Insta are now congratulating us, para athletes! This makes me feel ki life mein koshish karo toh kuchh bhi ho sakta hai,” she concludes.