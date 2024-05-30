 World Para Athletics Championships 2024: Sumit Antil says, ‘Had to let go of my phone to train better’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

World Para Athletics Championships 2024: Sumit Antil says, ‘Had to let go of my phone to train better’

ByKriti Kambiri
May 30, 2024 08:00 PM IST

Javelin thrower para athlete Sumit Antil won gold at the recent World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe (Japan). He shares how he overcame phone addiction.

Sumit Antil, who has retained his gold in the F64 javelin event at the championships, always had his eyes on the goal, but feels he strayed away from the path somewhere down the line. To reach where he is today, Antil shares how he completely let go of social media, which is handled by his brother. “In 2023, I got a phone addiction... Now that there are only three months left (for Paris Olympics), I had to have a single-minded focus. Iss baar basic gold toh aa gaya but my performance wasn’t as good as I could have given. Bas ab training apno ke saath karni hai, jahan security mehsoos ho, be it among my peers like Sandeep bhai and Yogesh, or my coach,” shares the 26-year-old.

Javelin thrower para athlete Sumit Antil, who is presently in a camp organised by Sports Authority of India (SAI), won yet another gold at the World Para Athletics Championships 2024 held in Kobe. (Photo: Instagram)
Javelin thrower para athlete Sumit Antil, who is presently in a camp organised by Sports Authority of India (SAI), won yet another gold at the World Para Athletics Championships 2024 held in Kobe. (Photo: Instagram)

He gets nostalgic thinking about the good old college days when he was student of BCom (Prog) at Ramjas College, Delhi University, and says, “Back then, nobody in my college knew that I was an athlete. I just quietly went for training and barely attended any classes. My only focus was to become a professional back then and didn’t want any VIP treatments from my peers, or have my friends see me an an ‘international khiladi’ or anything.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Though he didn’t represent the varsity then, and had to even repeat his final year only to graduate in 2019, he still remembers the training camp in Finland that was organised for the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games. Now, he wishes to go down that path and says, “I am planning on enrolling for MBA, and this time maybe I’ll participate in the university games to seek this experience. God willing, it won’t clash with the Paralympics. But I don’t regret not getting this experience as a DU student. Uss time agar focus nahi hota toh aaj main yahan nahin hota!”

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / World Para Athletics Championships 2024: Sumit Antil says, ‘Had to let go of my phone to train better’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On