The monsoon showers might provide relief from the sweltering heat, but they also bring seasonal infections. The sudden change in weather can weaken our immunity, leading to more frequent illnesses. But don't worry — we’ve got a few organic health shots that will keep you feeling as fit as a fiddle in this cold, wet weather. Boost your immunity this monsoon season with 5 potent organic and vegan health shots

Lemon ginger anti-inflammatory shot

The combination of lemon and ginger creates a potent anti-inflammatory shot that can boost your immune system. Whether you're looking to add some extra zing to your morning routine or need a quick pick-me-up, this shot is the perfect prevention to an oncoming cold.

Ingredients: 1 small orange, 2 small lemons, ¼ cup chopped fresh turmeric (peeling optional), ¼ cup chopped fresh ginger (peeling optional), ⅛ tsp fresh black pepper, ¼ tsp olive oil

Recipe: Add the orange, lemon, turmeric, and ginger to a juicer. Alternatively, add the turmeric and ginger to a high-speed blender, then add the juice of the orange and lemons. Blend on high for 30 seconds. If the mixture has trouble blending, add a little water. Strain and enjoy.

Beetroot shots

Beetroot is widely known for its potent detoxifying properties, and this 5-minute beet shot is no exception. It's an excellent way to start your day with a burst of nutrients that cleanse and energise your body.

Ingredients: Beets (peeled and chopped), lemon (peeled and chopped), thumb-sized ginger pieces (peeled), orange (peeled and sliced)

Recipe: Place all the ingredients in a blender and process until smooth. Pour the juice through a cheesecloth or sieve, squeezing the pulp to extract all the juice. Divide the juice into single-shot jars. You can refrigerate it for up to seven days for an afternoon pick me up.

Lettuce shots

This strange yet formidable shot combines the nutrition of romaine lettuce with the freshness of apple and cilantro. It's a quick, healthy boost that’s perfect for busy mornings.

Ingredients: 3 romaine lettuce leaves, ½-inch piece of ginger, 1 slice of lemon, 1 apple, 1 handful of cilantro, 1 small beet

Recipe: Cut the apple into small pieces, slice the lemon, and cut a ½-inch piece of ginger. Put them through your juicer, followed by the lettuce and cilantro, and finish with the beet to push everything through.

ACV shots

Apple cider vinegar is celebrated for its powerful health benefits. This recipe combines it with carrot and orange juice for a delicious yet supremely nutritious way to kick-start your day.

Ingredients: ¾ cup carrot juice, ½ cup fresh orange juice (from 2 oranges), 2 tbsp honey, ½ tsp anise seeds, 1 cinnamon stick, 3 tbsp raw unfiltered apple cider vinegar, 2 tbsp minced ginger, ½ tsp cayenne pepper

Recipe: Combine carrot juice, orange juice, honey, anise seeds, and cinnamon stick in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture begins to boil. Remove from heat; cover and let stand for 10 minutes. Strain through a strainer. Chill for 45 minutes, then whisk in apple cider vinegar, minced ginger, and cayenne until combined.

Spinach superfood shots

This shot has a combination of fruits and vegetables that combine to create a potent green superfood shot, packed with nutrients that support overall health. This blend is rich in vitamin A, calcium, and iron, with added benefits from vitamin C and antioxidants.

Ingredients: 1 medium red apple (cored and sliced), 2 cups packed fresh spinach, 1 cup roughly chopped celery (2-3 stalks), 1 cup coconut water, 3 tablespoons lemon juice

Recipe: Combine apple, spinach, celery, coconut water, and lemon juice in a blender; blend on high speed until smooth. Arrange a double layer of cheesecloth in a strainer and place the strainer over a shallow bowl or large glass jar. Gently pour the juice mixture into the strainer and let the liquid gradually seep through the cheesecloth into the storage vessel. Once all the liquid is strained, discard the solids. Cover and refrigerate the shots until chilled, about 15 minutes, or for up to 1 week.

These natural remedies are sure to keep you feeling fit and energised during the rainy season.