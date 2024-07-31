Bored of avo on toast and guacamole? Avocado margarita to avo-chocolate pudding, give these recipes a shot this Avocado

Avocado enjoys quite the posh reputation and it has the booming recipe vlogging scene to thank for it. Still considered a 'luxe' fruit given its slightly higher price points, the thing with avocados is, is that either you're an absolutely junkie when it comes to mashing up some to scoop up with your favourite handy carb, or that you've simply bypassed falling prey to its addictive powers only occasionally humouring its mushy magic when a bowl of chips and guac is being passed around. Happy Avocado Day: From margarita to pudding, fun and unique recipes to try(Photos: Crafts and Cocktails, Freepik)

Either which way, these simple avocado recipes can tend to feel repetitive. But fret not! In honour of Avocado Day, today, on July 31, we bring you these following recipes which will ensure you fall in love with avocados, either for the first time, or all over again.

Avocado water

Let's start simple. If you like drinking your veggies but find smoothies heavy duty and tedious on the ingredient front, you don't need to look further. Avocado water, is actually as simple as it sounds. Follow this Bon Appetit recipe.

Ingredients: Small, ripe, pitted avocado - 1, Fresh lime juice - 5 tbsps, Sugar - 3 tbsps, pinch of salt

Method: Simply toss all these ingredients into a blender with 1/2 a cup of ice and 2 cups of water. Enjoy in chilled glasses.

Avocado hummus

For how smooth and malleable avocado's texture and flavour profile is, it truly is a wonder how avocado hummus hasn't really blown up that big for 5-minute DIY breakfast junkies. This recipe from Cooking Classy is too simple to not try.

Ingredients: Ripe peeled and pitted avocados - 2, Drained chickpeas - 1 can, Olive oil - 3 tbsps, Tahini - 1 1/3 tbsp, Fresh lime juice - 3 tbsps, Garlic - 1 clove,Cumin - 1/8 tsp, Chopped cilantro leaves - 1 to 2 tbsps, Red pepper flakes for seasoning, Salt and pepper to taste

Method: Pulse all ingredients together except the cumin and avocado. Once a creamy texture has been achieved, toss the remaining ingredients in. Serve topped with olive oil.

Grilled avocados

Ovens and air fryers have ushered in an era of literally everything being halved and popped into the oven to add a kick of flavour. Why should avocado be left out of the loop then? Love & Lemons has a head start on this.

Ingredients: Ripe but firm avocados - 3 to 4, For the ceviche — Coconut milk - 2 tbsps, Limes (juice and zest) - 1, Diced red onion - 1 cup, Minced garlic clove - 1/2, Hearts of palm - 1 can, Diced cherry tomatoes - 1 cup, Cilantro - 1/3 cup packed, Diced jalapeno - 1/2 cup, Sea salt and pepper to taste, Extra virgin olive oil for drizzling

Method: Pre-heat your oven or grill to medium high. Once done, halve and pit the avocados, slather with olive oil, salt and pepper and grill flesh-side down for 3 to 4 minutes till char marks form. Mix the remaining ingredients together and spoon over the avocados.

Avo-chocolate pudding

Though not uncommon, the endless possibilities when it comes to avocado-based desserts is a criminally underexploited fandom. Get ahead with this scrumptious avocado and chocolate pudding recipe from Bon Appetit.

Ingredients: Pitted avocados - 2, Vanilla bean, split - 1, Unsweetened cocoa powder - 3/4 cup, Maple syrup - 1/2 cup, Agave nectar - 1/4 cup, Orange juice - 1/4 cup, Heavy cream - 1 1/2 cups, Chopped hazelnuts - 1/4 cup, a pinch of salt

Method: Keeping the cream and hazelnuts aside, mix the remaining ingredients together in a blender. Gradually add hot (but not boiling water) as you process the mixture. Whip the cream separately. Spoon the blended mixture into ramekins. Top with the cream and hazelnuts and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Avocado margarita

Are you somebody who loves avocados so much that you don't mind getting drunk on them? Look no further than this Gimme Some Oven concoction!

Ingredients: Peeled and pitted ripe avocado - 1, Ice - 2 cups,Tequila - 8 tbsps, Orange liquor - 4 tbsps, Fresh lime juice - 4 tbsps, Fresh cilantro leaves - 1/4 cup, a pinch of salt, Honey or agave nectar - 1 to 3 tsps, Sliced jalapenos - 1 to 3 slices

Method: Simply blend all the ingredients together till smooth. Use the honey and jalapeno to adjust the flavour profile. Enjoy in a chilled, salt-rimmed glass.

