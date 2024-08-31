 Feeling egg-cited? Try this unique Swedish Egg Coffee going viral - Hindustan Times
Feeling egg-cited? Try this unique Swedish Egg Coffee going viral

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 31, 2024 03:36 PM IST

The unique Swedish Egg Coffee has gained momentum on social media

Centuries-old brews are cracking open a new wave of coffee enthusiasts. This unusual drink, egg coffee, born out of Scandinavian immigrants in America's Midwest, has gained momentum on social media.

Egg Coffee
Egg Coffee

Despite the name, Swedish Egg Coffee actually finds its origins in America. A raw egg is whisked into ground coffee before brewing. The egg whites act to filter out impurities, leaving a shockingly smooth cup.

Egg coffee knows no borders. Whipped egg yolks, sugar, and condensed milk on top of strong Vietnamese coffee-the "Cà Phê Trứng"-emerged in the 1940s in Vietnam. And then, this rich treat became a certain cultural phenomenon.

This weird brew can easily be one of your new obsessions with coffee, linking you to a deep cultural heritage.

News / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / Feeling egg-cited? Try this unique Swedish Egg Coffee going viral
