From screening an Atlee exclusive to high-end boutiques: 5 details you missed from the Ambani-Merchant wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding seems to have been going on for an entire decade. While the official ceremonies look to be over, new details from attendees surface every day. Here's some information you might have missed if you weren't chronically online over the past month, you can thank us later! Unseen details about the Ambani-Merchant wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had the one of the most expensive weddings the world has ever seen

Exclusive movie premiere

On his podcast, Ranveer Allahbadia popularly known as BeerBiceps revealed something new about the Ambani wedding. On the second day of the wedding festivities, the Ambanis premiered a 10-minute animated movie created by Jawan (2023) director, Arun Kumar or Atlee, as he is known in the industry. The film was voiced by none other than Amitabh Bachchan. Rumors suggest that during the screening at NMACC, known for its strict no outside food policy, guests endured hours without a meal. Nevertheless, the atmosphere remained electric throughout the screening with a bout of ringing applause for the family's creativity towards the end.

Amitabh Bachchan and Atlee collaborated on the movie

Meet and greet with the Ambanis

In another video influencer Agasthya Shah spoke about how 200-300 people lined up to meet members of the Ambani family at the wedding function. The line spanned across the hall with an alleged waiting time of hours, just to shake hands and offer well wishes to the happy couple and their families. Many of the guests also reached down to offer their respect by touching the family's feet.

High-end boutiques at the venue

In a global first, one of the strangest things about the Ambani wedding was not the fact that the event was themed as a tiny city; it was the presence of luxury goods shops. From Versace to original handloom banarasi saree shops, guests were given the choice to pick up anything they wanted for free — from sunglasses to bangles. But reports claim that there were a few jewelry stores that did not, in fact, agree to give diamonds away to the masses for free.

Food was flown in from all over the world

Many influencers who posted videos of the Ambani video were in awe of the luxurious setup. But if there was one thing none of them could stop talking about, it was the food. According to reports, fresh ingredients were imported from countries like South America and Japan; there was also a dessert train, specialty desserts that included an edible flower arrangement, and tiramisu with caviar. Reports claim that all of the food served was vegetarian, which means over 2500 different types of vegetarian dishes.

When it came to Indian food, creators of local Indian delicacies were flown to the wedding to make sure guests got the most authentic experience; there were panwadis from Banaras and lassiwale from Punjab. Additionally, popular restaurants from all over the world along with their kitchen brigades were present at the buffet. Hutong, a Michelin-star Chinese restaurant in Hong Kong, Virgilio Martínez’s fine-dining restaurant Central from Peru, which was voted World's Best Restaurant in 2023 as well as Dum-Pukht by ITC Maurya served food at the wedding.

Everyone was wearing bands

Celebrities and influencers alike were spotted wearing a series of different coloured bands during the wedding. Avantika Mohan, wife of author Durjoy Datta revealed the reason behind the bands in an Instagram story. “These bands indicate seating zones for the guests attending my friend’s wedding!” she explained.

Guests at the wedding were all wearing bands

From exclusive movie premieres to a culinary feast sourced from around the globe the wedding felt like more of an experiential event catered to the discerning tastes of their guests, rather than a celebration.

As new anecdotes and details continue to emerge, it's clear that this wedding will be remembered not just for its scale, but for setting new standards in luxury celebration.