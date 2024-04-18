Have an aam-licious time and whip up these mango-based desserts to celebrate the king of fruits

Summer is the season to indulge in the king of fruits - mangoes! Aam raas and puri, mango milkshakes or ice cream, Mavinakayi Chitranna, raw mango dal and Mango Pulissery, there are so many ways to use this fruit. Mango season is upon us(Unsplash)

If you are looking to widen your repertoire of mango-based recipes, here are some recipes by Chef Sarab Kapoor that you can make at home.

Mango Strawberry Tart

Ingredients

To make the shell:

11/2 cups Plain flour

1/3 cup Icing sugar

½ tbsp Salt

170gms Butter- chilled

Method

-Mix flour with icing sugar and salt

-Add chilled butter until it forms a clump

-Knead it together by hand into a dough

-Press it in small tart tins or a pie pan

-Prick it with a fork and cover and freeze it for 15 minutes

-Preheat oven to 220c for 10 minutes

-Bake shell for 13 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

To make the custard

1litre Milk

5-6 tbsp Sugar

51/2 tbsp Custard powder

1tsp Cardamom powder (optional)

METHOD:

-Mix custard and cardamom in ¼ cup of milk into a smooth paste

-Boil the balance milk and add sugar and custard powder

-Cook on medium flame stirring continuously till the custard is thick

-Pour over the baked tart shell or tartlets

- To the tart with sliced mangoes, peaches and sliced Strawberries

Mango Kalakand

Ingredients

1cup Paneer- crumbled

1can Condensed Milk

1cup Mango Pulp

4tbsp Ghee

½ tbsp Mango essence, a few drops of Mango coloring if necessary

Method

-In a heavy-based pan mix paneer, condensed milk, and ghee.

-Cook stirring continuously till thick.

-Add mango pulp, essence, and color.

-Spread in a greased thali or tray.

-Cool and cut into pieces.

Mangomisu

Mango tiramisu

Ingredients

300ml Thickened cream

250gms Mascarpone cheese

¼ cup Icing sugar

1tbsp Mango essence

3-4 Mangoes- sliced 1cm thick

1cup Orange juice

250gms Sponge fingers

Method

-Place cream, mascarpone cheese icing sugar, and mango essence and beat on high

speed till well combined and stiff.

-Line the base of a spring form tin with cling wrap or baking paper leaving 2cms

overhanging

-Dip sponge fingers one by one in a bowl and layer the base of the prepared pan

-Spread one-third of the cream mixture over the sponge fingers

-Top with mango slices

-Repeat the process and then top with the remaining cream mixture and mango slices

-Cover the cake and chill for 2 hours or until firm

-Serve chilled