Have an aam-licious time and whip up these mango-based desserts to celebrate the king of fruits
From mango tiramisu to kalakand, these mango dessert recipes are delicious and aim to showcase the fruit in its best light
Summer is the season to indulge in the king of fruits - mangoes! Aam raas and puri, mango milkshakes or ice cream, Mavinakayi Chitranna, raw mango dal and Mango Pulissery, there are so many ways to use this fruit.
If you are looking to widen your repertoire of mango-based recipes, here are some recipes by Chef Sarab Kapoor that you can make at home.
Mango Strawberry Tart
Ingredients
To make the shell:
11/2 cups Plain flour
1/3 cup Icing sugar
½ tbsp Salt
170gms Butter- chilled
Method
-Mix flour with icing sugar and salt
-Add chilled butter until it forms a clump
-Knead it together by hand into a dough
-Press it in small tart tins or a pie pan
-Prick it with a fork and cover and freeze it for 15 minutes
-Preheat oven to 220c for 10 minutes
-Bake shell for 13 minutes
INGREDIENTS:
To make the custard
1litre Milk
5-6 tbsp Sugar
51/2 tbsp Custard powder
1tsp Cardamom powder (optional)
METHOD:
-Mix custard and cardamom in ¼ cup of milk into a smooth paste
-Boil the balance milk and add sugar and custard powder
-Cook on medium flame stirring continuously till the custard is thick
-Pour over the baked tart shell or tartlets
- To the tart with sliced mangoes, peaches and sliced Strawberries
Mango Kalakand
Ingredients
1cup Paneer- crumbled
1can Condensed Milk
1cup Mango Pulp
4tbsp Ghee
½ tbsp Mango essence, a few drops of Mango coloring if necessary
Method
-In a heavy-based pan mix paneer, condensed milk, and ghee.
-Cook stirring continuously till thick.
-Add mango pulp, essence, and color.
-Spread in a greased thali or tray.
-Cool and cut into pieces.
Mangomisu
Ingredients
300ml Thickened cream
250gms Mascarpone cheese
¼ cup Icing sugar
1tbsp Mango essence
3-4 Mangoes- sliced 1cm thick
1cup Orange juice
250gms Sponge fingers
Method
-Place cream, mascarpone cheese icing sugar, and mango essence and beat on high
speed till well combined and stiff.
-Line the base of a spring form tin with cling wrap or baking paper leaving 2cms
overhanging
-Dip sponge fingers one by one in a bowl and layer the base of the prepared pan
-Spread one-third of the cream mixture over the sponge fingers
-Top with mango slices
-Repeat the process and then top with the remaining cream mixture and mango slices
-Cover the cake and chill for 2 hours or until firm
-Serve chilled