How to make Ema Datshi: A Bhutanese chilli-cheese winter delight that was India's 6th most-searched recipe this year

Winter is when comfort food takes centre stage and here's one you cannot miss! Ema Datshi, a simple yet flavorful dish from Bhutan, has captured the curiosity of food lovers across India and is a must-try for anyone with a penchant for the ultimate combination of cheese and chilli. It's also no coincidence that this dish has ranked as the 6th most searched recipe according to Google India’s Year in Search 2024 report, showing just how much its appeal has grown beyond its traditional roots. Different versions of the Bhutanese Ema Datshi

Even Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has shared her love for the Bhutanese dish in an old interview with Curly Tales, describing it as a cheesy version of Indian pickles. “I forget the name, but it’s a national dish of Bhutan, made with chillies and cheese mashed together. It’s like an achaar equivalent they eat with rice,” she said. A culinary staple of Bhutan, the name translates to ‘peppers and cheese’ in Dzongkha, and the recipe is exactly that: chilli peppers cooked in a creamy cheese sauce. Its popularity in India can be attributed to its warm, comforting flavours that are perfect for the winter season, as well as its versatility — it can be paired with rice, bread or even enjoyed on its own.

How to make it:

Ingredients: 2 tsp oil, ½ tsp Sichuan pepper, 13 g garlic, minced, 160 g onion (½ large onion), sliced, 360 g chilli peppers (stems removed, cut into strips), 160 g tomato, cut into wedges, ½ tsp salt, 1 cup water, 100 g cheese (feta, processed, or any meltable cheese), 1 ½ tbsp butter (optional)

Recipe: Heat oil in a pan and sauté the Sichuan pepper, garlic, and onions until fragrant. Add the chili peppers, tomato, salt, and water, then cover and cook for about 8 minutes, or until the peppers are tender. Stir in the cheese, letting it melt completely into the sauce. For added richness, finish with a small pat of butter. Serve hot with Bhutanese red rice, steamed bread, or even plain rice.

Whether you're drawn to its creamy texture, its spicy punch, or its heartwarming simplicity, Ema Datshi has all the makings of a perfect winter dish. With its rising popularity in India, this Bhutanese treasure is proving that comfort food knows no borders.