In the spotlight: Hummus, a healthy yet tasty dip to experiment with this party season

Earlier this year, two graduate students in the US grew their own chickpeas in simulated moondust, answering the question - what would humans eat as they journey across space? It seems like we may be able to eat hummus with a side of pita chips. As we recently celebrated International Hummus Day, this chickpea-based dip takes centre stage. Loosely termed as a Middle Eastern dish, hummus, which translates to chickpeas in Arabic, is said to have originated in Syria. A 13th-century cookbook written by Ibn al-Adim, an Aleppine historian, contains one of the first mentions of this dish thus far.

Avocado hummus toast(Instagram)

Traditionally eaten with pita bread and your hands, it can also be paired with falafels and a simple salad made of tomato, onion and cucumber. If you are hosting a party, hummus makes for a tasty dip that can be whipped up quickly and appeals to a variety of palettes. Chef Makarand Samant, Kyma BKC, says, “Hummus can be served in different styles, as a dip in small plates, along with assorted Crudités. It also makes for a great salad dressing when it is thinned out, as it will coat each leafy veggie.”

With the gentrification of this dish, hummus has been elevated to new heights and can be spread on toast along with avocados or with micro-greens. It makes the perfect accompaniment for those who suffer from gluten allergy, are vegan or other food sensitivites. Use it as a sauce for pasta or spread it on a flatbread for a Middle Eastern style pizza. You can also smear it on a roti and use it in a creamy-dreamy wrap.

Pasta made with hummus(Instagram)

Mohit Bulchandani, Founder of Seeds of Life, says, “The versatility of hummus allows you to transform everyday meals into flavorful, nutrient-rich experiences. Consider adding it in the base of grain bowls. Blend it with roasted vegetables or herbs for vibrant sauces.”

He suggests using it as a creamy filling for stuffed vegetables. “Try pipping the hummus into hollowed-out zucchini or tomato shells, or spooning it into half bell peppers. You can also mix it with cooked grains, chopped herbs, and spices for a hearty stuffing. As the vegetables roast in the oven, the hummus enhances the dish with its savoury, slightly tangy taste, creating a flavourful satisfying meal," adds Bulchandani.

Hummus in a cocktail?

Bayroute serves up a cocktail aptly named ‘Hey Bartender…There Is Hummus In My Drink’. Ask mixologist Sonali Mullick what was the inspiration behind this bizarre combination and she says, “While curating the menu, we were experimenting with a variety of Middle Eastern ingredients like Za’atar, Sumac, Dates, Tahini etc. This is when we came up with the idea to try out Cocktails keeping Hummus & Babaganoush as the base since both are must-have delicacies from the Middle East."

Hey Bartender…There Is Hummus In My Drink

This drink is a creamy and smooth beverage enhanced with Tequila for zesty and nutty flavours. One might assume that it has a bland taste due to its dull colour but you must experience it to believe it!

Here are some different types of hummus to try:

Avocado Hummus

Avocado Hummus(Instagram)

Not a fan of beige food? Avocados can make everything better, including but not limited to hummus. Cut up a whole avocado and add it to a mixer along with chickpeas and tahini, garlic and olive oil. Mix it till it comes together in a light green creamy dip. A dash of lemon juice will bring it all together. You can also add some thick yoghurt to make it more creamy, along with coriander.

Red lentil hummus

Red Lentil Hummus(Instagram)

Swap out the chickpeas for red lentils or tur dal (check), which lends a nuttiness flavour to this dip. Soak and boil the dal. Add it to a blender, along with lemon juice, oil, tahini and garlic, and give it a whirl till it is smooth. You can garnish with a sprinkle of paprika and a drizzle of olive oil.

Beetroot Hummus

Beetroot Hummus (Instagram)

This vibrantly pink hummus makes for a great addition to a charcuterie board and the colour is au naturel. Along with the usual hummus ingredients of chickpeas, tahini, garlic, olive oil and lemon, add peeled and cut roasted beetroot. This lends a beautiful colour and a hint of sweetness and earthiness to the hummus.

Carrot hummus

Carrot Hummus(Instagram)

This dip is packed with nutrients, is delicious to eat with a salad or with pita bread, and looks pretty to boot. Wash and roast the carrots to enhance its natural sweetness. Roasting also makes it easy to blend. Whiz together the carrots with the chickpeas, olive oil, tahini, lemon juice and garlic. Garnish with some sumac and aglug of olive oil.

Hummus health benefits

Hummus makes for a healthier option than mayonnaise or a cheese-based dip, shares Maitry Gala, Senior Nutrition Therapist, Fortis, Mulund. It is packed with a wide-variety of vitamins and minerals, including manganese, copper, folate, and iron. “It has anti-inflammatory properties due to its ingredients like olive oil, and tahini. A source of dietary fibre that promotes the growth of healthy gut bacteria, as chickpeas can produce butyrate — a kind of fatty acid that helps feed cells in the gut. The fibre helps you to stay full for a longer period of time,” she adds.

Hummus contains resistant starch and is high in protein and fibre which makes it low in glycemic index thereby maintaining blood sugar levels. It also has good fats that help to reduce the risk of heart disease and lower total cholesterol levels. Those people with allergies, are vegan, lactose intolerant, or have celiac disease, hummus makes for a great alternative.

A varied range of hummus laid on a table

Baharatli Hummus Recipe

Inputs by Chef Ajay Thakur, Corporate Chef, Bayroute

INGREDIENTS

Red bell pepper 100gm

Dry red chilli 50gm

Coriander seed 05gm

Thyme 01gm

Cumin whole 05gm

Olive oil 50gm

Red wine vinegar 10gm

Salt 02gm

Black pepper 01gm

Celery 10gm

Garlic peeled 10gm

Boiled Chickpeas 150 GM

Salad oil 60 GM

Ice 19 GM

Tahini paste 60 GM

METHOD

Soak deseeded Kashmiri dry chillies overnight.

In a pan add pomace olive oil.

Add whole garlic, coriander seeds, and caraway seed, cumin seed, celery chopped, sliced onion and roasted red bell pepper and cook it till slighty golden brown.

Then add soaked red chilli to it and cook it.

Cool the mixture and grind it in the mixer into fine paste.

Boil chickpea with salt and baking soda.

Cool the chickpea and put it in the blender

Add harissa sauce, ice cubes and salad oil and blend it in the blender.

Add tahini paste to it.

Garnish with fried red chilli, roasted black sesame and white sesame, chopped parsley and EVO.