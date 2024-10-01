Ever tried coffee gyozas? Delish recipes which will take you love for coffee a notch up this International Coffee Day

If you're a true and blue caffeine addict, chances are you have already worked down your perfect cuppa joe down to the last detail, both at home and at the tried and tested coffee chains swarming the streets. So we've aspired to open up a whole new level of possibilities when it comes to your bittersweet love for coffee. Here are a few truly innovative, savoury coffee recipes that demand you give them a shot, this International Coffee Day. From coffee Gyozas to some sticky coffee tofu: Reinventing espresso, one recipe at a time(Photo: Wandercooks, Zardy Plants)

Coffee Gyoza

Don't tell us you're not tempted to try these out right this second! Japanese Coffee Co surely knows how to hard sell the savoury, coffee-scape.

Ingredients: Minced pork — 150g, Soy sauce — 1 tbsp, Chicken stock — 1 tbsp, Instant coffee — 2 tbsp, Chopped leek — 1/2, Sesame oil v 1 tsp, Salt to taste, Gyoza wrappers — 24 sheets

Coffee Gyozas(Photo: Japanese Coffee Co)

Method: Combine minced pork meat, soy sauce, chicken stock powder, and instant coffee powder and knead well. Add leek, sesame oil, salt and knead again. Add about a spoonful of filling per Gyoza wrapper and fry in oil warmed to about 180C. Mix some chili or sesame oil, soy sauce, and vinegar to make the dipping sauce. Garnish your Coffee Gyozas with some chopped coriander.

Sticky Coffee Tofu

You don't even need to be into experimental flavour profiles to know this one's going to slap. You can thank Woon Heng for the super simple recipe.

Ingredients: Firm tofu — 450gms, Salt and pepper to taste, Cornstarch, Cooking oil, (For the sauce) Instant coffee, Hot water — 1/2 cup + 2 tbsps, Light soy sauce — 2 tbsps, Black vinegar — 2 tbsps, Oyster sauce — 2tbsps, Sugar — 2 tbsps, Minced garlic cloves — 2, (For garnishing) Toasted sesame seeds, Chopped scallions, Chopped (Thai) chillis

Sticky coffee tofu(Photo: Woon Heng)

Method: Pat tofu dry and cut into similarly-sized chunks. Season with salt, pepper and cornstarch. Fry in hot oil till golden brown. For the sauce, dissolve the coffee in hot water then whisk in all other ingredients. Toss the tofu in the sauce and garnish with suggested ingredients.

Salty Coffee Croquettes

Easily the most experimental recipe on our list, you may find yourself frowning at the idea of 'fried coffee'. All we're going to say in defence is, don't knock this Japanese Coffee Co recipe till you try it.

Ingredients: Mashed tofu — 150g, Instant coffee — 2 tbsps, Butter — 15g, Chopped yellow onion — 1, Salt and pepper to taste, Peeled boiled mashed sweet potatoes — 400g, Minced pork — 200g, Flour as needed, Eggs — 3, Oil for frying

Coffee croquettes(Photo: Japanese Coffee Co)

Method: Fry the mashed tofu, instant coffee and onion in butter till the mixture becomes fluffy, dry, and toasty. Add the mashed sweet potatoes and eggs. Make 12 round balls from this mixture. Dredge in egg wash and flour and fry till crispy.

Coffee-roasted Carrots

This one's super versatile and is actually a recipe which is open to its star ingredient being switched out for other options. For instance, the Two Chimps Coffee recipe can very easily be made with beets as well.

Ingredients: Carrots — 5, Extra-virgin olive oil — 1 tbsp, Strongly brewed coffee — 60 ml, Balsamic vinegar — 1 tbsp, Maple syrup — 1 tbsp, Salt — 1/2 tsp, Black pepper — 1/4 tsp, Fresh or dried thyme to taste

Coffee-roasted carrots(Photo: Two Chimps Coffee)

Method: Bring the coffee, balsamic vinegar and maple syrup to a boil in a small saucepan over a medium-high heat. This should take about 5 minutes or so. Peel and roughly chop up your carrots and douse in the glaze. Now add in the olive oil, salt and pepper and give it a good toss. Roast in a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes at 200C. Douse in glaze again and return to oven for 10 more minutes. This tastes divine with a creamy curd-based dip!

For the traditionalists: One-step no churn coffee ice cream

We totally get it if you don't want to marry salt and coffee together. But that's no reason to not celebrate International Coffee Day! Go back to some sweet basics with this Nigella Lawson original.

Ingredients: Chilled heavy or double cream — 1 1/4 cup, Sweetened condensed milk — 2/3 cup, Instant espresso powder — 2/3 cup, Espresso liqueur — 2 tbsps

Coffee churn ice cream

Method: Simply whisk all the ingredients together with an electric hand or stand mixer till it stiffens into firm peaks. Freeze for 6 hours before diving in.

You know what they say: More espresso, less depresso!