Anna Paul's viral Turkish pasta dethrones Gigi Hadid's vodka version: The recipe, tweaked for your Indian palette

Um, yes.

Who's Anna Paul? The new internet-ordained pasta queen of course! And she's also a vlogger by the way. Blowing up across social media platforms is her lip-smacking, hot and spicy Turkish pasta recipe. And what's the best thing about internet recipes? That they're literally ready in a jiffy, a box this decadent bowl of carbs happily ticks.

Now disclaimer: While the original recipe uses ground beef, your pasta will turn out just as juicy with some ground chicken, so no hang ups there. Besides, the flavour profile for this pasta is packed with heat and makes use of curd and crunchy veggies to layer on the texture — sound 'desi' enough to you? Food vlogger Cooking with Zainab has you sorted on the recipe front.

Anna Paul's viral Turkish pasta

This actually happens to be a great recipe to start you getting cooking intuitively. For this one, eye ball the spices and the butter and don't forget to have fun. No matter how bad a cook you think you are, you can't mess this one up even if you tried, which is probably why the internet's been raving about it, as much if not more than Gigi Hadid's vodka pasta recipe.

Ingredients: Chicken mince, salt, pepper, curry powder, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, chopped onions, butter, more paprika, Greek yoghurt, garlic, more salt, your choice of pasta, chopped tomatoes and chives for garnishing

Method: Start by browning your meat with some salt, pepper, curry powder, garlic powder, onion powder and paprika. It doesn't matter if your pan bottom gets tinted, the point is to get the chicken crispy (but oozing juice). Now for the butter sauce, just melt your salted butter with as much paprika as you can handle. Now move on to your yoghurt sauce which is just basically hung curd, minced garlic and salt. Boil your pasta on the side. Once done, layer it with the chicken, butter sauce and yoghurt sauce and garnish with some chopped tomatoes and chives.

Ready to devour your spicy, creamy bowl of Turkish pasta?