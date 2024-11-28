Aditi Rao Hydari's bridal look is the ultimate winter wedding inspiration; 3 simple secrets to replicate her look

Aditi Rao Hydari has always been known for her timeless sense of style, but her wedding outfits this year have truly raised the bar for winter wedding fashion. Earlier this year, Aditi tied the knot with actor Siddharth in a secret ceremony at the historic 400-year-old Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Telangana. True to her South Indian roots, she wore a heritage Sabyasachi ensemble — a handwoven Maheshwari tissue lehenga paired with a Banarasi tissue dupatta. Her minimalist approach extended to her accessories and beauty choices: she opted for traditional red alta instead of mehendi, painted delicate half-moons on her hands and feet, and ditched nail polish for a natural finish. Aditi Rao Hydari's bridal look

More recently, Aditi wowed fans again in a Sabyasachi look, donning a more elaborate bridal red silk lehenga with a scalloped organza dupatta accented with zardozi work. Her husband, Siddharth, complemented her with a quilted sherwani and organza shawl.

What's the big deal?

From her original minimalist bridal look to the more standout red lehenga ensemble, it's clear as day that the actor has managed to master the art of wedding dressing; in a time when brides are often overwhelmed by excess, Aditi has offered two elegant looks that serve as a masterclass in restraint and grace. These outfits, transcending brand names and trends, offer a timeless blueprint for brides seeking effortless chic. So how does she do it?

Silhouettes that transcend trends

Aditi’s wardrobe is defined by timeless silhouettes rather than fleeting trends — you'll never catch her in a crop top or a sleeveless mini dress, even on a bad day. For Aditi's second bridal red moment, the actor used his silhouette-first principle and swapped the trending bralette-style blouse for a full-sleeved, high-neck iteration from Sabyasachi’s archives. The blouse’s seamless integration with her lehenga showcased how a bold, understated silhouette can be just as impactful as more daring designs.

Minimal outfits, maximal accessories

Another fact to note is that Aditi’s signature style lies in pairing simple, elegant outfits with standout jewellery. Both her wedding looks highlighted the power of this approach. Her accessories this time — a maatha-patti with polki diamonds and green stones, ruby-studded jhumkas, and a choker-cum-haar with crescent motifs — added depth and drama without overwhelming her overall look. Her toi-et-moi engagement ring and crescent-shaped polki ring perfectly tied together her modern yet traditional aesthetic.

Attention to detail

From the crescent moon alta adorning her hands and feet to the animal-emblem buttons on Siddharth’s sherwani, every element of Aditi and Siddharth’s wedding style showcased meticulous attention to detail. These small touches — like the sheer, ethereal dupatta and perfectly coordinated jewellery — ensured that their outfits felt cohesive and heirloom-worthy.

Aditi’s approach to bridal fashion is a lesson in balance. Brides looking to channel Aditi’s elegance can incorporate bold jewellery, rich fabrics, and thoughtful details into their own wedding wardrobe for a similarly striking effect.