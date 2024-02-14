All about perfumes 101

If there is one common thing that men and women can swear by, without a doubt, it has to be perfumes. Saving you on a summer as well as a rainy day, perfumes go a long way and it is always best to invest in one that will last long. Correctly preserving your perfumes makes a huge difference and can eventually affect the longevity of the fragrance. “It is important to store it in the right conditions. Keep it in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight and heat, as these can cause the fragrance to deteriorate and become less intense over time,” says Dimple Fouzdar, perfume enthusiast, founder and owner of a luxury perfume chain. Apply perfume to cleansed and moisturised skin as fragrances tend to cling to oily surfaces, making them last longer.(Photo: Instagram)

Storing your bottles of perfume on display in the bathroom is detrimental to the scent molecules in the formula that make your perfume what it is. Fouzdar adds, “The perfect storage spot for a perfume is inside its original box, in a dark cabinet or a drawer to protect it from light and air, which can cause the fragrance to deteriorate more quickly. This ensures that the formula in the perfume is not exposed to light or drastic changes in temperature or humidity.” On the other hand, Vidushi Vijayvergiya, perfume expert and founder of a fragrance brand, believes, “Travelling with smaller packagings of the perfume and keeping the bottle properly closed to avoid fast evaporation will extend the life of the perfume.”

However, contrary to popular opinion, there is, in fact, an expiry date on perfumes. “Most of them have a shelf life of around three to five years, after which the fragrance may start to deteriorate and smell different. While perfumes don’t have fixed expiration dates, it is easy to find out when it has gone bad. The colour of the formula might change and get darker over time as it oxidises, the perfume might start feeling oilier on the skin or may start smelling different and less intense,” explains Fouzdar. Vijayvergiya adds that “a bottle of perfume can perform best for up to two to three years”.

There is nothing worse than buying an expensive perfume only for it to smell good for 10 minutes and then for the fragrance to completely vanish. Following these tips can make your perfume last longer and make an expensive purchase worth every penny.

Apply perfume to cleansed and moisturised skin as fragrances tend to cling to oily surfaces, making them last longer. You can also layer it with products from the same fragrance line such as similar-smelling body lotions or shower gels and scrubs to amplify the scent and make it last longer.

Focus on the warmest and exposed parts of your body as the pulse points to spray your perfume. The most common areas are the nape of your neck, insides of your elbows, the back of your knees and maybe even try spritzing your ankles if you want the perfume to waft up through the day!

Applying unscented lotion before you spritz on your perfume will moisturise your skin and lock in your fragrance better.

Avoid rubbing your wrists together, as it breaks down the chemicals and causes top notes to break down faster.

Want a long-lasting perfume?

Musk, sandalwood, vanilla, oudh, patchouli and musk are some of the common perfume ingredients that have strong, long-lasting fragrances. Other components to look for include amber, saffron, vetiver and cedarwood, which are also known for their longevity and depth elements. These ingredients are often base notes in a lot of perfumes due to their powerful scents.