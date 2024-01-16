Cold? Sheer will see you through

If you look for the biggest trend of 2023, sheer grabs the top spot. From celebrities to content creators and fashion designers, there were more men than women who embraced sheer style. But if, with the onset of winter, you thought of packing your sheer shirts and T-shirts in the trunk, you’re in for a surprise. More men are now showing how to rock this sexy trend in chilly times. Supermodel Jon Kortajarena recently showed up for an award show wearing a body-hugging sheer top with a black shimmery jacket and pants. Likewise, actor Ishaan Khatter made a statement in emerald-hued velvet pants with a cape and an embellished sheer shirt. Men are layering sheer tops with coats and blazers.

Designers Shantnu & Nikhil, too, introduced a whole sheer range for men on the ramp. They were not the only designers toying with sheer—from Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna to Amit Aggarwal, the style has caught almost every top designer’s fancy. Designers bust the myths surrounding sheer’s winter wearability.

“Winters don’t mean that you can’t wear sheer. Style the shirt or T-shirt with a long coat or trousers. You can also sport a suit with your sheer shirt and give the onlookers a sneak peek of your toned chest,” says designer Anvita Sharma. Mixing and matching textures to create visual interest is also a great idea. “Pair sheer fabrics with heavier materials like wool, leather, or knitwear to balance the lightness of the sheer pieces. You can also create a monochromatic outfit by layering different shades and textures of the same color. This will add depth to your look while maintaining a cohesive and stylish appearance,” suggests designer Jenjum Gadi.

Are you set to rock see-through and brave the cold, dear men?"