Crystal accessories are trending this new year

Bling away Janhvi Kapoor in a halter dress with a crystal butterfly embellishment

Ananya Panday rounded off her solid-hued co-ord set with crystal earrings, cuffs, neckpieces and bracelets

Who said diamonds are a girl’s best friend? Take a leaf from actor Ananya Panday and round off your solid-hued co-ord set with crystal earrings, cuffs, neckpieces and bracelets. The clear crystals can be styled with anything under the sun and make for a timeless investment.

Butterfly effect

Janhvi Kapoor in a halter dress with a crystal butterfly embellishment

Like actor Janhvi Kapoor, slip into a halter dress with a crystal butterfly embellishment that will steal the show. Be it crystal butterflies on your neck, heart crystal on your sleeves or crystal tassels on your arm sleeves, make a statement effortlessly with it.

Crystal arm candy

Kylie Jenner opts for a crystal mesh handbag to elevate her look

For that extra bling in your hand, take inspo from entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and carry a crystal mesh handbag to elevate your sparkly night out look. It can be paired with a little black dress or a satin cowl neck top and mini skirt.

Heel it right

Jacqueline Fernandez in crystal heels

Take your NYE outfit a notch higher with crystal heels like actor Jacqueline Fernandez. For a more subtle take, opt for a pair of PVC heels with crystal strings.