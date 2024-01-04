close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Showstoppers / Crystal accessories are trending this new year

Crystal accessories are trending this new year

ByShweta Sunny
Jan 04, 2024 05:21 PM IST

As the year wraps up, ring in the New Year with a dash of crystal accessories to shine away on December 31

Bling away

Janhvi Kapoor in a halter dress with a crystal butterfly embellishment
Ananya Panday rounded off her solid-hued co-ord set with crystal earrings, cuffs, neckpieces and bracelets
Ananya Panday rounded off her solid-hued co-ord set with crystal earrings, cuffs, neckpieces and bracelets

Who said diamonds are a girl’s best friend? Take a leaf from actor Ananya Panday and round off your solid-hued co-ord set with crystal earrings, cuffs, neckpieces and bracelets. The clear crystals can be styled with anything under the sun and make for a timeless investment.

Butterfly effect

Janhvi Kapoor in a halter dress with a crystal butterfly embellishment
Like actor Janhvi Kapoor, slip into a halter dress with a crystal butterfly embellishment that will steal the show. Be it crystal butterflies on your neck, heart crystal on your sleeves or crystal tassels on your arm sleeves, make a statement effortlessly with it.

Crystal arm candy

Kylie Jenner opts for a crystal mesh handbag to elevate her look
For that extra bling in your hand, take inspo from entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and carry a crystal mesh handbag to elevate your sparkly night out look. It can be paired with a little black dress or a satin cowl neck top and mini skirt.

Heel it right

Jacqueline Fernandez in crystal heels
Take your NYE outfit a notch higher with crystal heels like actor Jacqueline Fernandez. For a more subtle take, opt for a pair of PVC heels with crystal strings.

