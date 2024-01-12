Designers give lungi a modern spin

We don’t often see men wearing lungis in urban culture. But in a seismic shift, more fashion forward men are now opting for this 4.5 meter long unstitched garment, but with a contemporary twist. Recently, fashion designer Nikhil Mehra of label Shantnu & Nikhil attended Pitti Ummo Fair in Florence and it was his choice of clothing that garnered attention. Among the sprezzaturas preening in crisp Italian suits, Nikhil made a statement in a bandhgala paired with a modern rendition of lungi. A lot of other menswear designers including Kunal Rawal, Abraham Thakore, Rajesh Pratap Singh and Gaurav Khanijo are also redefining lungi and giving it their own modern spin in their latest collection. Lungi takes fashion world by storm.

“In the symphony of style at Pitti Uomo, my choice of a Bandhgala with Indian lungi is a personal ode to my roots. With a modern twist in silhouettes, this ensemble harmonizes tradition and contemporaneity. Pitti Uomo serves as the grand stage where the collision of ethnic elements with a contemporary vibe is spotlighted, creating a perfect blend that stands as a testament to India’s proud sartorial identity,” says designer Nikhil Mehra.

Designer Kunal Rawal showed how you can wear lungi for a party during his runway show, where he paired a black lungi with a sequined blazer, black vest and shirt. “The idea is to make lungi fashionable and make more men feel comfortable in it. We are also catering to Gen Zs with our modern spin on lungi,” he says.

You can style a lungi in some uber-cool ways. Stylist Vikram Seth opines, “You can ditch your tuxedo pants for lungis and pair it with your blazer. For a casual occasion, you can also style it with a denim jacket.”