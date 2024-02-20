Dreaming of bridal couture? Participate now!

Join us for a special session with Rina Dhaka and witness bridal couture like never before. Answer these questions now! Join us for a special session with Rina Dhaka and witness bridal couture.

Your favourite newspaper HT City is turning 25!

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

And we want to celebrate with you.

As HT City turns 25, we bring you an exclusive pass to Rina Dhaka's world of bridal couture.

Click here to participate!