From Jennifer Lopez to Ananya Panday, these Paris Fashion Week 2024 looks made news

The on-going Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week has seen a host of celebrities make an appearance as they grace the frow with their presence. From singer Zayn Malik making his first public appearance in six year to singer Rihanna fan-girling over actor Natalia Portman, while South Korean actress Han So-hee get shy while meeting the actor, the fashion week has started with a running start. The fashion week is seeing the major fashion houses showcasing their Spring-Summer 2024 collections commenced and will continue till January 25 Ananya Panday(AFP)

Ananya Panday walks the ramp for Rahul Mishra

Ananya Panday for Rahul Mishra

Making her Paris Haute Couture Week 2024 debut, actor Ananya Panday was the show stopped for designer Rahul Mishra’s Superheroes collection that was inspired by endangered insects — fireflies, moths, dragonflies — and reptiles. The actor was dressed in an iridescent mini-dress and carried what looked like a giant sieve with butterfly appliqué on it.

Maggie Maurer walked for Schiaparelli

Alien baby for Schiaparelli

Wearing a simple ribbed all-white racer vest, inside-out cargos and cowboy boots, model Maggie Maurer walked for Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 haute couture collection with an alien clutched to her chest. The techno-baby was made of electronic panels, pearl-encrusted switchboards, cables, wires and thousands Swarovski crystals. Titled Schiaparalien, this show was supposed to showcase what couture would look like on Mars with a Wild Wild West twist. It was also an ode to Giovanni Schiaparelli, uncle of the house’s founder Elsa Schiaparelli, who was an astronomer and inventor of the term Martian.

Jennifer Lopez flaunts her gold Schiaparelli sunglasses (Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez for Schiaparelli

Debuting a new look, singer Jennifer Lopez opted for a pair of eye-catching sunnies, while attending the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 show. The singer wore a white jacket made from 7,000 real white rose petals (that they kept fresh with sugar water), with a large sun embroidered at the back in silver sequins. Lopez wore surrealist golden sunglasses by Schiaparelli that had sculpted gold eyebrows. The lenses were made of opaque precious stone. Her black mini bag, Schiaparelli’s Anatomy jewellery bag, added another level of weirdness, as it had a face on it.

Naomi Campbell was the showstopper for Balmain

Naomi Campbell for Balmain

For Balmain’s first exclusively menswear show at the Fall/Winter 2024-2025 collection, supermodel Naomi Campbell closed the show. She wore a long camel-coloured coat that was draped over her shoulders and paired it with a long-sleeved camel top with a plunging neck. Along with the black trousers and patent leather shoes, she carried a bouquet of gold roses held by gold and black robotic hands that acted like a belt around her waist. Adding some more drama to her look, was a gold headpiece, which ran in a straight line, from her head to below her chin and contoured to her face.