Happy Birthday Manish Malhotra: 5 firsts that cemented the couture king as fashion royalty; take a look

Manish Malhotra's legacy is one that encompasses the nation's adoration so on his 57th birthday today, it only seems right to take a stroll down his inimitable career of more than three decades. From revolutionising the chiffon saree to giving us some of the most iconic style moments in the history of global fashion, the artiste's influence has always been beyond the runway. Here are all the trends the visionary has pioneered, each redefining the fashion industry as we knew it. Manish Malhotra with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh

First-ever glitter chiffon saree was an MM original

While chiffon sarees have long been a symbol of timeless Indian elegance, it was Manish who made them sparkle with his glitter iteration — arguably one of his most iconic creations. He first introduced this trailblazing design in Rangeela (1995), where Urmila’s twinkling black chiffon saree set the fashion world abuzz.

Urmila’s iconic shimmer chiffon saree was an MM original

Malhotra didn’t just add sequins to fabric, he made them an intrinsic part of the allure of Bollywood. The classic appeal of the saree is still so evident, as can be seen on the red carpets of Bollywood — the most recent case in point being Sabyasachi's iteration of the MM creation as worn by Kareena Kapoor for the Filmfare OTT Awards 2024

2. Most iconic Bollywood costume designer

“I am proud of the fact that I come from the movies and have been able to marry fashion and films seamlessly,” said Malhotra to Vogue in an interview. With over 1,000 films to his name, he quickly became Bollywood’s go-to designer, shaping the way we perceived iconic characters through their clothes. He was the mastermind behind the most iconic outfits of 90s Bollywood actors — he dressed Urmila for Rangeela (1995), Karisma Kapoor for Raja Hindustani (1996) and the late Sridevi for Gumraah (1993)

Aamir Khan and Urmila in Rangeela

More recently, he also helped with the costumes in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) including Alia Bhatt's flowing chiffon sarees that stole the show. Another feather in his costume design cap was when he designed an ornate corset with a vintage dress for Jennifer Lopez's Bridgerton-themed birthday party.

3. First designer to include celebrities on the runway

Before it became the norm, Manish was the first to bring the idea of celebrity showstoppers to the runway. His inaugural fashion show in 1995, yet again featuring Urmila, marked the beginning of what has since become a staple in every high-fashion event. “The idea of celebrity showstoppers and patrons which is the norm today, was started by me. I was bashed for it but then, but today, I get to have the last laugh. It has never been a strategic move,” he said. More recently, National Crush Tripti Dimri and Kartik Aaryan graced his ramp in October.

4. First designer to start a film production house

In addition to his fashion prowess, Malhotra is one of the few major Indian designers to establish a production house, STAGE5. With this project, he has seamlessly integrated his love for design and storytelling. One of STAGE5’s projects — Bun Tikki (2025)— starring Shabana Azmi, Abhay Deol and Zeenat Aman is all set for a world premiere at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival next year. The production house is also behind other acclaimed films like Tisca Chopra's Train From Chhapraula as well as Ul Jalool Ishq which will feature an ensemble cast with names like Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi.

While Malhotra's expertise lay in fashion, his ability to influence the aesthetic of a film goes beyond costume design. For example, in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Hritik Roshan guffawing at Kareena Kapoor's mismatched footwear remains one of the most iconic moments of film in history. Similarly, the transition of Kajol's character in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) from a tom-boyish girl with a chopped perm and shorts to a melodramatic sari and billowing hair was as imperative as the dialogue.

Kareena Kapoor and Kajol

5. One of the only designers who stayed true to Indian craftsmanship

Most importantly, while many have looked to the West for inspiration, Manish has remained resolutely grounded in India’s rich cultural and artisanal heritage. “While my designs have evolved with fashion trends, the core remains consistent. These creations aren’t just garments or accessories, they are stories and narratives that echo timeless traditions of India, yet speak a language that resonates with a global, contemporary audience,” he said in an interview with Grazia. His designs are an homage to the traditional, yet infused with a modern sensibility that speaks to the global woman. Even while designing for Hollywood sensations like Jennifer Aniston or Mindy Kaling, the designer's focus has always been on “marrying Western sophistication with Indian artistry.”

Jennifer Aniston and Mindy Kaling in MM

As he celebrates his 57th birthday, his influence continues to reverberate across the worlds of fashion, film, and culture.