Itsy-bitsy micro blouses are in!

Micro blouses are everywhere, from runways to celebrity outings. The barely- there blouse is a risqué affair, but designers, both in India and internationally, seem to be head over heels for this trend. First seen on the runway in 1996, during the Chanel show by late Karl Lagerfeld, micro blouses are witnessing a resurgence, and how! Micro blouses have become a hit trend on the ramp with designers creating different styles for their new collection.

Recently, at Shivan & Narresh’s couture show in Mumbai, the designer duo showcased itsy-bitsy micro blouses, teamed with embroidered lehengas. Designer Shivan Bhatiya, of the duo, says: “The micro blouse trend marks a shift in the fashion landscape, celebrating and empowering different body types. It offers a fresh perspective by highlighting the beauty of a petite, slender feminine physique. In fashion, the emphasis has long been on hourglass figures and cleavage, but this trend broadens the definition of sensuality. By accentuating the underbust, it not only caters to Gen Z, but also resonates with women who have flatter bust lines, allowing them to feel confident and stylish.”

Shivan & Narresh created a risqué blouse revealing the underbust.

Designer Rimzim Dadu, too, infused these risqué blouses in her new collection. “Micro blouses are a fun, playful take on traditional blouses. They are bold and make a statement,” she says.

Stylist Isha Bhansali shares cool ways to carry style micro blouses: “The key to pull off this look is confidence. Also, whether you are pairing a micro blouse with a lehenga or a pair of pants, make sure they are high-waisted. Layering your micro top or blouse is also a cool idea.”

Designer Sabato De Sarno’s debut collection for Gucci had micro blouses, a signature style of the brand.

