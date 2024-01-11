Karan Johar scorches the ramp for Nandita Mahtani
Celebrity designer Nandita Mahtani completed 20 years in fashion and to mark the occasion, she organized a fashion show in Mumbai, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood.
Her friend and filmmaker Karan Johar tuned showstopper for her wearing an oversized blazer with hand-crusted, diamond-etched embroidery on silk velvet paired with ultra-wide pants.
"I have known Nandita for decades now, and walking today is not just about fashion, it’s about friendship, love and a retrospective reflection of the past. The first time I ever walked on the ramp was for Nandi, and this time around its equally special!”, said Karan Johar.
The designer introduced resort prints that added a whimsical touch to her collection. From soft nudes to pristine whites, bold blacks to vibrant pops of pink and red, the colour palette unfolded like chapters, inviting wearers into a journey of celebration and style.
Her collection also saw Y2K influence with shirts styled with oversized blazers, mini skirts paired with heard shaped tops and a high dose of sequins.