Karan Johar scorches the ramp for Nandita Mahtani

Celebrity designer Nandita Mahtani completed 20 years in fashion and to mark the occasion, she organized a fashion show in Mumbai, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. KJO had made his ramp debut with Nandita Mahtani in 2007 and as her label completed 20 years, she had him walk the ramp for him.

Her friend and filmmaker Karan Johar tuned showstopper for her wearing an oversized blazer with hand-crusted, diamond-etched embroidery on silk velvet paired with ultra-wide pants.

"I have known Nandita for decades now, and walking today is not just about fashion, it’s about friendship, love and a retrospective reflection of the past. The first time I ever walked on the ramp was for Nandi, and this time around its equally special!”, said Karan Johar.

The designer introduced resort prints that added a whimsical touch to her collection. From soft nudes to pristine whites, bold blacks to vibrant pops of pink and red, the colour palette unfolded like chapters, inviting wearers into a journey of celebration and style.

Her collection also saw Y2K influence with shirts styled with oversized blazers, mini skirts paired with heard shaped tops and a high dose of sequins.