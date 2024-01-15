Milan Fashion Week Men's 2024: Male models go pant-less on the runway

If 2023 was an year of pant-less trend for women, men might take the pant-less route in 2024, atleast that's what JW Anderson's show at Milan Fashion Week Men's A/W 2024 suggests. Jonathan Anderson took the plunge and sent his male models down the runway wearing sheer black pantyhose which they wore over their black underwear. JW Anderson's Men’s Autumn Winter and Women’s Pre-Fall 2024 at Milan Fashion Week.

Jonathan Anderson took the plunge and sent his male models down the runway wearing sheer black pantyhose which they wore over their black underwear. The designer ditched pants and made the models wear oversized T-shirts.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

A domestic fantasy, triggered by seeing the interiors in Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut: the curtains, the reds, the paintings hanging on the walls, which were created by Christiane Kubrick, the director’s wife, who often collaborated with her husband.

These colourful figurative depictions, although in the background, were integral to the psychology of the scenes, and are now essential to the imagery of the collection.

What was in the background comes to the fore in ways that are both cozy and perverse.