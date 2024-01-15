close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Showstoppers / Milan Fashion Week Men's 2024: Male models go pant-less on the runway

Milan Fashion Week Men's 2024: Male models go pant-less on the runway

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 15, 2024 05:16 PM IST

JW Anderson's show mostly had looks for men that were without pants.

If 2023 was an year of pant-less trend for women, men might take the pant-less route in 2024, atleast that's what JW Anderson's show at Milan Fashion Week Men's A/W 2024 suggests. Jonathan Anderson took the plunge and sent his male models down the runway wearing sheer black pantyhose which they wore over their black underwear.

JW Anderson's Men’s Autumn Winter and Women’s Pre-Fall 2024 at Milan Fashion Week.
JW Anderson's Men’s Autumn Winter and Women’s Pre-Fall 2024 at Milan Fashion Week.

Jonathan Anderson took the plunge and sent his male models down the runway wearing sheer black pantyhose which they wore over their black underwear. The designer ditched pants and made the models wear oversized T-shirts.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

A domestic fantasy, triggered by seeing the interiors in Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut: the curtains, the reds, the paintings hanging on the walls, which were created by Christiane Kubrick, the director’s wife, who often collaborated with her husband.

These colourful figurative depictions, although in the background, were integral to the psychology of the scenes, and are now essential to the imagery of the collection.

What was in the background comes to the fore in ways that are both cozy and perverse.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On