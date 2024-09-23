Nakul Bhardwaj: Meet the first Indian male model to walk the Versace runway at Milan Fashion Week

The world of high and luxury fashion is often viewed as exclusive, with a select few models breaking into the industry. However, the tides are changing, and one notable example is Nakul Bhardwaj, who became the first Indian male model to walk for Versace's SS 25 show at Milan Fashion Week. Adding to the legacy, Avanti Nagrath was the first Indian female model to open a show for Versace in 2022. Nakul Bhardwaj becomes the first Indian male model to walk the runway for Versace at Milan Fashion Week.(Photos: Instagram/nakulbhardwaj.01)

Indian representation on the global runway has made a powerful impact, marking a moment for Nakul and the entire Indian modelling industry. This achievement is more than just a personal victory—it's a step forward for the visibility and recognition of Indian talent in fashion.

First moments

Nakul Bhardwaj, who is just 21 years old, and hails from the capital city of Delhi takes us through the moment he found out he was selected for the show. “I was at a friend's place in Milan and worried about not getting a callback from any of the castings I have been to. Just then, my phone rang and upon checking it was an email that said ‘Job-Versace.’ It was one of the best feelings I have ever experienced," he shared.

Prepping for the runway backstage

Preparing mentally and physically for an international runway can be quite challenging while walking alongside renowned industry names like Gigi Hadid and Vittoria Ceretti. Nakul shares that since the age of 18, all he could visualise was walking the runway confidently. “When Gigi and Vittoria studded down and took their spots, my grin and nervousness were inevitably visible to everyone there. However, as soon as I floated down the runway, all of it vanished and I was already feeling like a supermodel in my head. As for physical challenges, just before the show, I suffered from food poisoning two times in a row. But I was locked in my head that this was my time. I hit the gym for 2 months and carefully crafted my physique without leaving room for errors. It all paid off in the end,” he added.

Looking back at the journey

Talking about achieving this milestone and what it meant to him, especially as an Indian model in a global fashion space, he adds, “When I see myself walking for brands like Versace, it feels so nostalgic to me. Some kid probably must be sitting at home at this exact moment and would feel even more motivated that an Indian has the capability, and the will to achieve such a thing.”

Memories and future aspirations

Achieving such heights does not come without challenges in real life. For Nakul, as an Indian male model, representation on international runways has often been limited, “It was not an easy road to reach the place where I am right now,” he shares. “I wish my grandparents were still alive to watch me succeed. My grandfather especially would be proud of me for accomplishing this milestone. I was extremely excited to learn I was the first Indian male model to walk for Versace. I have even bigger things on my mind that I want to do and this is just the start of it. There is a really long way ahead from here on and even bigger milestones to achieve. Right now, I feel happy for everything I have achieved,” he remarked.