Shalini Passi's bag collection might just rival Nita Ambani's; here are some of her favourites and how much they cost

After the premiere of Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives, one name has captured the attention of fans: Shalini Passi. The art collector and wife of Sanjay Passi, Chairman of Pasco Group, has emerged as one of India’s most intriguing personalities. Her debut in Season 3 of this Karan Johar-produced show not only showcased her vibrant style but also introduced viewers to her stunning collection of bags — so impressive that it could rival even the likes of Nita Ambani. Shalini Passi

One of her first notable appearances was at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Karwa Chauth party, where she carried a small metallic Devotion bag from Dolce & Gabbana, adorned with exquisite jewels and priced at approximately ₹8,64,566. While it may not have perfectly matched her outfit, the sheer opulence was hard to miss.

Shalini is also particularly fond of Judith Leiber bags, with one of her most popular pieces being the now-discontinued Starfish bag. Another fan favourite seems to be the whimsical Stack of Cash Billions hung on her chair, which retails for around ₹6,13,346.

The Crystal-Embellished TV Test Screen Clutch Bag she wore in one of the promo videos is also a novelty Judith Leiber, retailing for around ₹6,72,197. These whimsical jewelled bags have gained a cult following, spotted on celebrities like the Kardashians and Paris Hilton — these accessories frequently make appearances throughout the series.

Her style credentials don’t stop there. Shalini has always been ahead of the curve, embracing brands like Schiaparelli long before they became trendy among Gen Z. One standout piece from her collection is the classic Maison Schiaparelli Anatomy Jewelry Color-Block Bag which priced at around ₹6,45,787.

Shalini also showcases her love for luxury brands like Chanel and Dior. She can be seen sporting the Chanel 23K Duma Backpack (Black, GHW), which was released in 2019 and is now valued at approximately ₹7,81,921. With its chic design, it effortlessly transitions into a stylish travel bag.

Another Chanel favourite in her lineup is the 23A Blue Denim Double You Crossbody which retails for around ₹5,20,860. A timeless piece, this bag really shows how denim never goes out of style, making it a must-have for any true fashionista. As many netizens claim, Shalini might just be carrying the fashion prowess of the show in her quaint collection of bags!