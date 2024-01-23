close_game
Striking a balance between wearability and expression

Jan 23, 2024 10:22 PM IST

Vaishali S celebrated freedom of expression and individualism during her third showcase at Paris Haute Couture Week.

Being the first female Indian designer to be invited by the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion, Vaishali Shandangule decided to make a powerful statement of freedom of expression, through her latest collection, which will be her third in a row.

Models parading in Vaishali S's creation at Paris Haute Couture Week.

The showcase, titled I Am Nature, took place at the India Ambassador's residence. The collection explored the profound connection between traditional handwoven textiles and a new wave of creative garments, striking a perfect balance between wearability and innovation. The collection served as a poignant call for a change in perspective, for a self-empowerment into styling traditional handwoven textiles for the most irreverent and personal self-expression.

Her last collection Abys was about diving deep into the scary darkness of the ocean and to discover the inner colours and beauties that lie beneath.

The collection was complemented by statement pieces by the famous Parisian stars jeweler Lydia Corteuille, that perfectly extended the message enhancing the luxury allure.

