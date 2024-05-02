Summer's serotonin fix: Jelly nails in cool, peppy hues!
Selena Gomez to Kylie Jenner, celebs have loved this transparent, stylish look. Wanna get it today?
The hot summer is at its peak and if you're tweaking your wardrobe to grab some chill in the season, why not do so with jelly nails? The fad - a fave with the stars - is about transparent nails in cool hues to make for a wobbly, wet look, much like lip gloss. A darling of the ’90s (remember jelly shoes?), this trend is apt for the summer. It's also easy to get, so hop onto the jelly bandwagon today...
Jellies aplenty, what's your style?
Wondering how to wear it? Take a cue from model and make-up entrepreneur Kylie Jenner who is said to have kickstarted the whole #jellynails hashtag when she posted a photo of her uber-chic fluorescent-pink, see-through nails.
Or, if you like it bold, do it like Selena Gomez! Last year, the singer and actor too, rocked jelly nails in bright orange, that fans and fashionistas loved. Tom Bachick, her manicurist, posted a picture of the neon jelly manicure. The cute, translucent nails have soared in popularity with folks sharing their fingernail creativity in this trend on Instagram. The hashtag #jellynails has 301K likes and counting!
DIY sheer style
We love how almost any colour elevates the jelly mani, so there's a lot to choose from.
Pastels to holographic hues, gradients, cartoons and themes (yes, there's even a Blue Aurora one), it makes for an instant serotonin-infused effect. There's no rocket science to it, all you need is to apply a good quality nail polish and top that with a great transparent coat for high-shine.
DIY
A Tik-Tok way is to add a drop or two of the semi-translucent polish into a bottle of clear polish, giving it a shake and dabbing that onto the nails to make your own jelly polish.
Clear acrylic nail extensions can also be added, along with adornments like stick-on stones and stickers, hearts, flowers and shimmer.