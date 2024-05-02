 Summer's serotonin fix: Jelly nails in cool, peppy hues! - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Summer's serotonin fix: Jelly nails in cool, peppy hues!

By Ismat Tahseen
May 02, 2024 03:15 PM IST

Selena Gomez to Kylie Jenner, celebs have loved this transparent, stylish look. Wanna get it today?

The hot summer is at its peak and if you're tweaking your wardrobe to grab some chill in the season, why not do so with jelly nails? The fad - a fave with the stars - is about transparent nails in cool hues to make for a wobbly, wet look, much like lip gloss. A darling of the ’90s (remember jelly shoes?), this trend is apt for the summer. It's also easy to get, so hop onto the jelly bandwagon today...

Rock that cool summer style with jelly nails (Jelly nails by claudia_hrnandez, Instagram )
Rock that cool summer style with jelly nails (Jelly nails by claudia_hrnandez, Instagram )

Jellies aplenty, what's your style?

Wondering how to wear it? Take a cue from model and make-up entrepreneur Kylie Jenner who is said to have kickstarted the whole #jellynails hashtag when she posted a photo of her uber-chic fluorescent-pink, see-through nails.
 

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Kylie Jenner's hot pink jelly nails(Instagram)
Kylie Jenner's hot pink jelly nails(Instagram)

 

Or, if you like it bold, do it like Selena Gomez! Last year, the singer and actor too, rocked jelly nails in bright orange, that fans and fashionistas loved. Tom Bachick, her manicurist, posted a picture of the neon jelly manicure. The cute, translucent nails have soared in popularity with folks sharing their fingernail creativity in this trend on Instagram. The hashtag #jellynails has 301K likes and counting!
 

DIY sheer style

We love how almost any colour elevates the jelly mani, so there's a lot to choose from.
 

Try a holographic pastel (by live.for.colours) or go purpl-icicous by binge_swatching (Instagram)
Try a holographic pastel (by live.for.colours) or go purpl-icicous by binge_swatching (Instagram)
Blue Aurora jelly nails by lenavitch.nailz(Instagram)
Blue Aurora jelly nails by lenavitch.nailz(Instagram)

 

Pastels to holographic hues, gradients, cartoons and themes (yes, there's even a Blue Aurora one), it makes for an instant serotonin-infused effect. There's no rocket science to it, all you need is to apply a good quality nail polish and top that with a great transparent coat for high-shine.


DIY

A Tik-Tok way is to add a drop or two of the semi-translucent polish into a bottle of clear polish, giving it a shake and dabbing that onto the nails to make your own jelly polish.

 

Adorn the nails with stick-on stones, pearls and hearts (Nail design by nailedxmelenie) (Instagram)
Adorn the nails with stick-on stones, pearls and hearts (Nail design by nailedxmelenie) (Instagram)

 

Clear acrylic nail extensions can also be added, along with adornments like stick-on stones and stickers, hearts, flowers and shimmer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Summer's serotonin fix: Jelly nails in cool, peppy hues!
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On