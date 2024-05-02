Summer's serotonin fix: Jelly nails in cool, peppy hues!

The hot summer is at its peak and if you're tweaking your wardrobe to grab some chill in the season, why not do so with jelly nails? The fad - a fave with the stars - is about transparent nails in cool hues to make for a wobbly, wet look, much like lip gloss. A darling of the ’90s (remember jelly shoes?), this trend is apt for the summer. It's also easy to get, so hop onto the jelly bandwagon today... Rock that cool summer style with jelly nails (Jelly nails by claudia_hrnandez, Instagram )

Jellies aplenty, what's your style?

Wondering how to wear it? Take a cue from model and make-up entrepreneur Kylie Jenner who is said to have kickstarted the whole #jellynails hashtag when she posted a photo of her uber-chic fluorescent-pink, see-through nails.



Kylie Jenner's hot pink jelly nails(Instagram)

Or, if you like it bold, do it like Selena Gomez! Last year, the singer and actor too, rocked jelly nails in bright orange, that fans and fashionistas loved. Tom Bachick, her manicurist, posted a picture of the neon jelly manicure. The cute, translucent nails have soared in popularity with folks sharing their fingernail creativity in this trend on Instagram. The hashtag #jellynails has 301K likes and counting!



DIY sheer style

We love how almost any colour elevates the jelly mani, so there's a lot to choose from.



Try a holographic pastel (by live.for.colours) or go purpl-icicous by binge_swatching (Instagram)

Blue Aurora jelly nails by lenavitch.nailz(Instagram)

Pastels to holographic hues, gradients, cartoons and themes (yes, there's even a Blue Aurora one), it makes for an instant serotonin-infused effect. There's no rocket science to it, all you need is to apply a good quality nail polish and top that with a great transparent coat for high-shine.



DIY

A Tik-Tok way is to add a drop or two of the semi-translucent polish into a bottle of clear polish, giving it a shake and dabbing that onto the nails to make your own jelly polish.

Adorn the nails with stick-on stones, pearls and hearts (Nail design by nailedxmelenie) (Instagram)

Clear acrylic nail extensions can also be added, along with adornments like stick-on stones and stickers, hearts, flowers and shimmer.