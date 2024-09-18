The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is making its controversial comeback next month, after a lengthy 6-year hiatus spurred by the #MeToo movement and dwindling viewership due to a lack of inclusivity. While some may have lowered their expectations for a more inclusive lineup, there's an exciting surprise in store: the legendary Cher will be headlining the event. Victoria's Secret brings back controversial fashion show, bags Cher as headliner

On September 17, Victoria’s Secret shared the news via Instagram, posting a video of Cher and announcing that she’ll be performing live on the runway. The brand wrote in the caption, “It’s a woman’s world, so it’s understood that you can’t have a fashion show without the mother of fashion herself—@Cher! We’re beyond excited to announce she will officially be performing at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024. But she won’t be alone...stay tuned, more announcements are coming to round out our first-ever, all-women lineup.”

The music idol who is now 78, is set to release a special collection of 21 remastered songs on September 20; curated by Cher herself, the album will span her 7-decade career as well as newly digitised fan favourites like A Woman's Story and Still. Titled Forever, the compilation also includes the artist's most iconic hits such as Believe, If I Could Turn Back Time, and Song for the Lonely as well as newer tracks from her holiday album, Christmas. This release comes weeks before the debut of her memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Part One. Headlining the show is simply another feather to the cap that is her illustrious career.

The last traditional Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show aired in 2018 on television, but the brand shifted gears last year, releasing Victoria’s Secret: The Tour ‘23 as a documentary on OTT platforms. They first announced the show's return in May, promising a re-imagined experience. “We’ve listened to your feedback. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is BACK and will reflect who we are today," the company declared, adding that fans can still expect the signature glamour, wings, runway magic and musical performances. What do you think, will the new show make history or die down as 2024's biggest fashion faux pas?