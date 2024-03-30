Watch out for these fashion trends from Lakmē Fashion Week X FDCI

The culmination of fashion week showed what the upcoming season of fashion beholds for the fashionistas in the country. Drawing inspiration from the creativity of some of India’s fashion design talent like Akshat Bansal of Bloni, Aneeth Arora of Pero, Anish Malpani of Without, Anjali Patel of Verandah, Bhavya Ramesh, Kanika Goyal, Karishma Shahani of Ka-Sha, Pankaj & Nidhi, Rahul Mishra, Sudheer Rajbhar of Chamar, Shweta Kapur of 431-88 and Suket Dhir, whose sensibilities have brought alive these trends that are reminiscent of the country's cultural and craft expertise. Installation by Suket Dhir - 2024_25 Fashion X Beauty Lakmē Fashion Week Trend Edition created by Peclers

Here are the key trends, that were identified from unveiling of the 2024/25 Fashion X Beauty Lakmē Fashion Week Trend Edition Created by Peclers Paris, and presented by the House of Lakmē. Each of them includes sub trends in fashion and beauty, highlighting designers from the Indian fashion industry whose craft represents the trends.

EMOTIONAL GLORY

Installation by Bloni - 2024_25 Fashion X Beauty Lakmē Fashion Week Trend Edition created by Peclers

The evidence of passing time, wear and patinas coupled with the nostalgia of traditional handcraft, this refinement is modernised by contrasts with rough denims or with couture. It translates into a strict yet easy almost couture wardrobe suitable for every occasion. It celebrates the everyday in beauty, meaning differences and embracing change in a journey to looking after ourselves.

It can be seen in designer Akshat Bansal's label Bloni, which merges history, anthropology and future materials in fashion. New York-based Sandy Liang's label also creates avant grande womenswear with a focus on cultural nostalgia.

Installation by Pankaj & Nidhi - 2024_25 Fashion X Beauty Lakmē Fashion Week Trend Edition created by Peclers

The heritage of ancient technical skills is closely linked with the transmission of traditional gestures. Mend and re-embroider to embellish and extend the life of garments worn out by time as seen in designer duo Pankaj & Nidhi's collections.

The trend maintains a living and personal relationship with our past and our heritage, with delicacy and senstivity. Ancient beauty rituals resurge as people seek authenticity and connection. They’re drawn to single ingredient products for their efficacy and natural wisdom.

In a contemporary setting, historic Italian influences are elegantly reimagined and opulent legacies are refined to cultivate a luxurious and serene ambiance.

REGENERATION

Installation by Rahul Mishra - 2024_25 Fashion X Beauty Lakmē Fashion Week Trend Edition created by Peclers

This trend is all about creating a new urban fusion between the outdoors and athleisure. It takes its inspiration from Nature, animals or sustainable plant fibres to which a refined light and shimmering aesthetic is added. This is used to craft a unique wardrobe suitable for both day and evening wear, offering a strange yet captivating allure. Technical materials like mesh, netting, and featherweight nylons offer a balance of functionality and aesthetics for the urban explorer, facilitating a comfortable nomadic lifestyle.

In our era of global warming, the question of water is becoming crucial and advancements are being made to reduce water usage in cosmetics.

Installation by Shweta Kapur - 2024_25 Fashion X Beauty Lakmē Fashion Week Trend Edition created by Peclers

As seen in designer Shweta Kapur’s 431-88 collection, adapting to droughts is central to our survival strategies in extreme climates. We harness the protective qualities of materials from arid landscapes like linen and hemp and ancient fibers.

Designer Rahul Mishra, whose recent collection carries a socially conscious theme highlighting biodiversity and the disappearance of species, is a testament to this trend. The label Bodice also elaborates a design philosophy rooted in fundamental exploration and a blend of contemporary and traditional Indian fabrics.

RADIANT

Bright colours and graphics inject sunny flashes into the wardrobe, while modernised, handcrafted textures enhance artistic craftsmanship.

Crafts flourish with diversity and creativity, showcasing artistic expertise and rediscovered weaving techniques. It imagines the world of tomorrow based on multicultural heritage – paying homage to craftsmanship and preservation of traditions, tailored for everyday wear. Tropical athleisure merges with volcanic minimalism. The designs capture the essence of vibrancy, perfect for transitioning from beach to club.

In early 80’s New York, artistic freedom ignited fusions between music, graphic arts, video and fashion. Intuitive, inventive associations emerged blending classic and casual pieces with arty elegance

London-based designer Supriya Lele’s work exudes confident femininity through minimalist yet sensual designs, often featuring draped, saree-inspired dresses and ‘90s-inspired elements like sheer fabrics and neon Madras checks. Known for their bold, confident and sophisticated style through its iconic language of prints, designer duo Shivan & Narresh offers flawless lifestyle-based designs tailored for modern travellers.

It is a celebration of craftsmanship where every detail narrates a story of collective beauty care.