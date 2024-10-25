Indian Idol 15, Badshah gives Shuja Gowhar a second chance, compelling Vishal to change his decision

Indian Idol Season 15 is all set to premiere on October 26th at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television, and viewers can't wait! This season will feature judges Badshah, Shreya Ghoshal, and Vishal Dadlani on the hunt for the best talent with a unique voice. Shuja Gowhar, from Kashmir, has emerged as one of the most promising contestants and is set to captivate audiences with his stellar audition. Indian Idol Season 15 starts October 26 at 9 PM on Sony TV.

While talking to the judges during his audition, Shuja requested that they not show his audition on television if he were to be rejected, explaining that he didn't want his story to go live with failure. Badshah became curious about this request and asked him to share his story. Shuja revealed, "Nine years ago, I met a girl and we started talking. After a few years, we were in a relationship, but the situation changed when her parents found out. Her parents were very strict afterwards and even confiscated her phone. I then moved to Chandigarh, and later I found out that she also lived nearby but we hadn't met. I feel that whatever I do in music connects me to her. Today's performance is also dedicated to her."

Shuja’s first song in the audition was a rendition of 'Fitoor,' but unfortunately, he couldn't impress the judges. After his performance, Vishal was disappointed and, referring to Shuja's request, said, 'I will be honest. You might be interested in your love story, but we are not. You are not ready for the show, but you can be ready in a few years. You have potential, but you aren't ready or prepared yet.'

Historically, Vishal’s decision once made cannot be swayed but after a moment of silence, Badshah asked Shuja if he would sing 'Masakali' by Mohit Chauhan, leaving Vishal sceptical. But Shuja won over the judges with an outstanding performance of the song. Vishal was particularly impressed and said, “If you could do this, then why were you doing that? You flipped my decision, and I'm not liking it. When I make a decision, I don't go back, but your performance left me with no choice. You deserve to be on the Indian Idol stage. You have a beautiful voice, brother.”

Vishal then thanks his co-judges for allowing Shuja to sing another song and influence his decision. Badshah's intuition proved spot-on when he gave Shuja a second chance. The contestant's electrifying comeback performance dispelled Vishal's doubts, and Badshah's instincts were validated. A second chance became a game-changer.

With his heartbreaking story and mesmerizing talent, will Shuja Gowhar make it to the next round? To find out, tune into Indian Idol on Saturday, October 26th, at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.