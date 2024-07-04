Kiran Khawaja CEO of Fajar Realty clinches “Top Female CEO Of The Year” award

In recognition of her efforts in the real estate industry, real estate tycoon Kiran Khawaja CEO of Fajar Realty was awarded at the Saga Awards, which were held on March 3, 2024, at Dusit Thani Hotel in Dubai. The renowned Real Estate tycoon from Dubai Kiran Khawaja receiving awards from former French President François Hollande

The Saga Awards, which were graced by government VIPs and corporate moguls from diverse sectors like real estate, crypto, and finance, was a fitting backdrop for Kiran’s international expansion plans and a moment of glory for her.

Kiran Khawaja has been the inspiration for real estate professionals across the globe and has carved a niche for herself in the real estate sector in the region, which has set her apart from the other real estate companies in the region.

Speaking to the media after winning the award, Kiran Khawaja said: "I am really happy and satisfied to win this award. I feel privileged that I got the award from the hands of my favourite Bollywood Star Suniel Shetty. Saga Awards gives an opportunity to the entrepreneurs from diverse fields to come together under one roof and meet each other and be awarded in their respective fields where they have excelled. ”

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty presenting an award to Kiran Khawaja,CEO, Fajar Realty

Kiran Khawaja has always been in the limelight and has won many awards and recognition in her illustrious 17-year journey. It may be recalled that Kiran Khawaja has won many accolades and awards for her hard work and zeal. She walked away with 'Asia Business Outlook Top 10 Most Promising Global Leaders From Pakistan 2023' and the much-coveted 'Beingshe Excellence Best Real Estate Broker 2023'. Further adding to her accolades are an array of awards, with Fajar Realty securing honors such as the 'DAMAC Top Performing Agency,' 'Azizi Agents Award Gala 2023' the 'Emaar Token of Appreciation Award'; additionally, they were given the Menaa Leadership Award for 2023 and many more.

Under the leadership of Kiran Khawaja, Fajar Realty has traversed a long way and has carved a niche in the world of real estate not only in Dubai but overseas as well.

Kiran Khawaja, CEO of Fajar Realty, spoke at length about her expansion plans and explained, “We started Fajar Realty in 2021 in Dubai. We owe our success to our ability to identify emerging trends and capitalize on them. In the first quarter of 2024 we plan our maiden international expansion. Our first overseas office at Kigali will help us in making inroads into Africa. This global perspective sets Fajar Realty apart from its competitors and broadens the horizons for clients seeking diverse real estate opportunities.”

Kiran Khawaja is already proving to be a game changer not only in Dubai’s real estate market but is making heads turn with her international moves.

*Promotional feature