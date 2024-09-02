Kylian Mbappé wins the internet with first LaLiga goals for Real Madrid, fans say, 'Kyky do you love me'

Earlier this year in July, Kylian Mbappé signed a 5-year deal with Real Madrid after the expiry of his Paris St-Germain contract. Shouldering the legacy of Real Madrid was a childhood dream come true for Kylian but the pressures of such mammoth dreams are also immense. For the past three league games, Kylian was unable to bag a single goal to his name, something that threatened to hamper his status as (arguably) one of the strongest footballers of recent times. The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Betis however, managed to flip the script back on track for the 25-year old French legend. In a match that ended in 2-0, Kylian has to his credit both the crucial goals — his first in La Liga — for which he was also unsurprisingly awarded Man of the Match. Understandably, football fans on the internet are swooning hard. Kylian Mbappé led Real Madrid to a 2-0 victory against Real Betis in the LaLiga league

Kyky do you love me?

This among many other interesting reactions are being thrown up by the internet to celebrate Kylian's resumption of on-field greatness. For those yet to grasp how seminal this moment is in Kylian's football career, a comment broke down exactly why this real Madrid victory driven by him was one for the books. It read, "Kylian Mbappé vs Real Betis: 84 minutes, 2 goals, 1 chance created, 5 passes into final third, 2/3 long balls, 3 duels won, Named MOTM 🔥 Mbappé has officially arrived". Other comments lauding his stellar performance for the match read: "You wanted Kylian Mbappé. He is here. Two goals and tonight's official man of the match. The galactico has arrived ⚽️⚽️✨🏅", "I knew that the Goals will come", "goat 🔥", "To the point ☝️ Hardwork pays off", "Home win motm, brace bagged successfully 💫🐐" and "What a Player, He achieved so much at this Small Age 🗿 Respect ++".

Not just on the internet, Kylian was of course celebrated voraciously on the field at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Spain, where the match was played. The Man of the Match was honoured with a standing ovation, notably his first.

On the personal front, scoring his first goals for Real Madrid hold an all together heightened significance of Kylian on account of it being his now-realised childhood dream. At the time of his transfer in July he had shared, “I spent endless nights dreaming about one day playing for Real Madrid and today I am one happy guy. My family are so happy here, I can see my mum crying. It's an incredible day for me, I've dreamed of this day since I was a kid and this day means a lot to me”.

Do you consider Kylian Mbappé to be the next undisputed GOAT in the making?