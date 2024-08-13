 Lucknowi food makes actor Vindhya Tiwari double her gym time - Hindustan Times
Lucknowi food makes actor Vindhya Tiwari double her gym time

ByDeep Saxena
Aug 13, 2024 06:59 PM IST

Actor Vindhya Tiwari, last seen in The Conversion and Exit, says shooting across Lucknow resulted in her trying out vegetarian food across the city.

Actor Vindhya Tiwari, last seen in The Conversion and Exit (2022), says shooting in Lucknow sends her strict diet routine for a toss.

Vindhya Tiwari during her shoot in Lucknow
Vindhya Tiwari during her shoot in Lucknow

“Living in Mumbai and shooting elsewhere, I am able to follow my diet schedule. But when I am shooting in Lucknow, everything gets derailed. This is my third project here in two years and it’s like being in my hometown, Varanasi, which is also a food heaven. I am a vegetarian, and the city is best-known for its non-vegetarian dishes. Still, I’m savouring the veg delicacies here,” says the actor.

Vindhya Tiwari in front of Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow
Vindhya Tiwari in front of Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow

She recounts her food trail. “This time, I got to shoot all over the city. During Exit (with Rajniesh Duggal), it was around the pandemic time, so we could not venture out much. Also, Ratanpura (her next) was shot in the outskirts of the city. This time, we shot all over Lucknow and went to the Old City too. We savoured Sharma Ji Ki Chai and samosa, Jain ki chaat and shahi paneer at Alamgir Hotel in Aminabad. My co-actor Vikram Kochhar mistook it (the paneer) as non-veg delicacy,” she says.

Best-known for her lead role in the TV show Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? (2012), the actor says she had to double her gym routine. “When you eat so much, the time for workout has to go up. On the set, too, the local production unit would get us some amazing stuff. So, to make up for that, I had to spend 2-3 hours at the gym.”

