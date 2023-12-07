No one can live in denial, at least I can’t, says The Family Man actor Abrar Qazi

Actor Abrar Qazi believes that OTT has surely created a paradigm shift in the way entertainment is executed and consumed, today. Actor Abrar Qazi

“No one can live in denial, at least I can’t. Things have rapidly changed in the industry and are constantly going through transformation. To beat the competition, content makers and writers in the television industry are trying their best to stand tall but the challenge is a big one. However, I strongly feel television is here to stay as we still have consumers who largely watch content on this medium,” says The Family Man (2019-21) and Laila-Majnu (2019) actor.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Qazi asserts that it’s due to the competition that the work pattern has become rigorous. “I am not among those actors who bash the medium that has been their source of earning and made them big shots with big houses. Today, they tag television as a regressive and old-school medium which is not correct. It’s not that makers and actors in films, OTT are not working hard but on TV the new Monday to Sunday telecast pattern has made it a bit tough for all of us. If only it could go back to what it was earlier, then we actors would get a small breather every now and then,” he said.

The actor has been part of daily soaps for quite some time. “I have been the face of some of the longest running television dailies that have been on the top of the charts. Though I have tried other mediums as well but I owe a lot to the small screen. That’s why you will find me doing my bit by keeping up with it as and when. Till a few years back, we had numerous shows that were running for years but today there are just very few left and I am glad to be part of such content that is still getting audience’s love,” says the Kundali Bhagya (2014) actor.