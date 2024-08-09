Paris Olympics 2024 highlights: Exciting and emotional moments so far

Relive some of the most recent and talked-about moments at Paris Olympics 2024. From wild and hilarious to emotional and romantic, this year's international multi-sport event is brimming with drama and excitement. Take a look: Chinese gymnast Zhou Yaqin is going viral as fans praised her as well as turned her into a meme after she stood on the Olympic podium

Love in Paris: 33-year-old first-time Olympian Alice Finot from France proposed to her boyfriend, Spanish triathlete Bruno Martínez Bargiela. In an interview, she shared, “I told myself that if I ran under nine minutes, knowing that nine is my lucky number and that we’ve been together for nine years, then I would propose.”

An emotional ode to a furry friend: After her 10km marathon swim, Dutch swimmer Sharon van Rouwendaal dedicated her win to her late dog, Rio. The swimmer broke down in tears and later said in an interview, “Swimming is my everything, but so was he. When there were complications in May, he died shortly afterward. Then my world stood still, and I wanted to swim for him one more time.”

A surprise appearance: During the final day of surfing in Tahiti, there was a surprise cameo by a whale, which maintained a safe distance from athletes Tatiana Weston-Webb of Brazil and Brisa Hennessy of Costa Rica.

Irresistible deal? French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati, who missed Olympic qualification due to a mishap involving his equipment, has been offered a pornography deal worth $250,000 (over ₹2 crore).

Viral moment: Chinese gymnast Zhou Yaqin is going viral as fans praised her as well as turned her into a meme after she stood on the Olympic podium and watched her opponents take the obligatory medal bite, which visibly shook her.