OTT inspired travel: Vacation spots straight out of TV and movies

Paris, France – Emily in Paris

The Netflix series Emily in Paris showcases the irresistible charm of the City of Light. From romantic strolls to chic cafés, the show highlights some of the most picturesque spots in Paris, perfect for a parisian-inspired escape. There is 26% increase in international tourists, notably from Asia. It majorly attracting younger demographics: Millennials and Gen Z.

Locations to visit: Visit the Jardin du Palais Royal, where Emily often enjoys her lunch breaks. Explore Place de l’Estrapade, where Emily’s apartment is located. Dine at Terra Nera, the real-life restaurant that portrays 'Les Deux Compères' in the show. Cross Pont Alexandre III, a scenic bridge featured in some of the series’ most romantic moments. Sip coffee at the iconic Café de Flore, one of Paris’s oldest cafés.

England – Bridgerton

Netflix’s hit Regency-era drama Bridgerton has revived interest in England’s grand estates and picturesque cities, that leads to 23% boost in domestic tourism post-lockdown. From elegant ballrooms to lavish country homes, the show’s stunning locations are just as captivating in real life.

Locations to visit: Explore the charming streets of Bath, where many of the series' most memorable scenes were filmed. Tour Ranger’s House in Greenwich, which serves as the exterior of the Bridgerton family home. Visit Castle Howard in York, featured as the Duke of Hastings’ Clyvedon Castle. Take a walk through Hampton Court Palace, home to Queen Charlotte in the series.

Croatia – Game of Thrones

There is a 28% surge in tourist arrivals (2022 vs pre-pandemic) and 20%+ increase in visitors, between the age group of 18-35 years since 'Game of Thrones' debut.

Fans of Game of Thrones flock to Croatia to explore the stunning sites that brought Westeros to life. The ancient city of Dubrovnik, with its medieval charm, served as King’s Landing, the capital of the Seven Kingdoms. Croatia’s breathtaking landscapes and rich history make it a must-visit for any fan of the series.

Locations to visit: Walk along the walls of Dubrovnik, just like in King’s Landing. Visit Split and explore Diocletian's Palace, which doubled as Daenerys' throne room. Discover Klis Fortress, featured as the city of Meereen in the show.

New Zealand – The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit Trilogies

New Zealand’s dramatic scenery provided the perfect backdrop for The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, drawing fans from around the world. There is 35% jump in international visitors (2023-24 vs pre-pandemic) and family travel is the rise post-'Lord of the Rings' popularity. The country’s lush landscapes and towering mountains truly bring middle-earth to life.

Locations to visit: Hobbiton in Matamata, where you can explore the iconic Hobbit holes. The Green Dragon Inn. Hike Mount Ngauruhoe, which famously portrayed Mount Doom. Take a behind-the-scenes tour of Weta Workshop in Wellington, where the movie magic was made.

New York City, USA – FRIENDS and Sex and the City

The streets of New York City have been a backdrop for countless TV shows, but few are as iconic as FRIENDS and Sex and the City. Whether it’s sipping coffee at a familiar café or exploring trendy neighborhoods, New York’s energy and charm bring these shows to life. Hotel occupancy rebounded to 84% in 2023-24 with a mix of domestic and international travellers.

Locations to visit: Visit the FRIENDS Apartment Building in Greenwich Village, the exterior of the iconic apartment. Stop by Central Perk Café, featuring a museum and props from the show. Sex and the City fans can visit Carrie Bradshaw’s famous brownstone apartment on the Upper East Side. Enjoy brunch at popular spots like The Loeb Boathouse in Central Park, or indulge in cupcakes at Magnolia Bakery, just like Carrie and Miranda.

Jordan – Star Wars and Indiana Jones

Jordan’s breathtaking landscapes have been featured in some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters, from the ancient city of Petra to the vast deserts of Wadi Rum. These awe-inspiring sites are a must-visit for any movie buff or history lover. There is 15% uptick in visitors, particularly to Petra and Dead Sea (Data time line 2022-2024 Vs pre-pandemic).

Locations to visit: Explore Wadi Rum, which was used to depict the planet Jedha in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Spend the night camping under the stars in this otherworldly desert. Visit Petra, a UNESCO World Heritage site, known for its role in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade as the temple housing the Holy Grail. Don’t miss The Monastery, a stunning rock-cut structure in Petra that’s a favorite among visitors. Head to the Red Sea coastline in Aqaba for stunning marine life and historical adventures.

With inputs from Hari Ganapathym co-founder, Pickyourtrail.