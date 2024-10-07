Is the hair identifier spray a must-have? Experts say no

The viral hair identifier spray is all over the social media, claming to reveal invisible facial hair. Users spray the product on their faces, allowing a white overcast to highlight any previously unseen hairs. The idea is to make it easier to identify and remove these hairs, leading to a smoother, more flawless complexion.



While the concept may seem exciting, dermatologists caution against the potential negative consequences of using such a product. Dr. Bhawuk Dhir, Consultant- Dermatology at PSRI Hospital, New Delhi, explains that the spray could expose the face to harmful chemicals, potentially causing irritation or allergic reactions. Additionally, he talks about that the fine hairs it reveals are often insignificant and do not require removal.

The risks

Dr. Amit Bangia, Associate Director - Dermatologist at Asian Hospital, Faridabad, shares similar concerns about the psychological impact of using the hair identifier spray. He warns that the product can exacerbate self-consciousness and lead to a cycle of insecurity and excessive hair removal. This can negatively affect self-esteem and overall well-being.

Dr. Sapna Kamalani, Consultant - Dermatologist at Jupiter Hospital, Pune, further warns about the potential risks associated with the spray. She explains that the product can cause respiratory problems due to the inhalation of the white overcast. Additionally, it may lead to dryness or allergic reactions in individuals with sensitive skin.

Moreover, dermatologists emphasize that the spray can create an unhealthy obsession with facial hair, leading to over-removal and potential skin irritation. They encourage individuals to focus on self-acceptance and avoid unnecessary procedures that can harm their skin and mental health.

Alternatives to the hair identifier spray

Instead of relying on the viral hair identifier spray, dermatologists recommend exploring healthier and more effective alternatives. These include:

Professional hair removal methods: Laser hair removal or electrolysis can provide long-lasting results without the risks associated with the spray.

Natural hair removal methods: Shaving, waxing, or tweezing can be used to remove visible facial hair, but it's essential to follow proper techniques to avoid skin irritation.

Self-acceptance: Embracing natural beauty and accepting imperfections can help boost self-esteem and reduce the desire for excessive hair removal.