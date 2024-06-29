Masaba Gupta opens up about body acne during pregnancy: Why does it happen and how can you combat it?

Designer and now beauty entrepreneur Masaba Gupta's eccentric sense of style mirrored in her fashion house has established her as one of the quirkiest names in the industry. On the personal front, Masaba is inching closer to welcoming her first child with husband Satyadeep Misra. On June 29, she took to her Instagram handle to share a close up of her clavicle which highlighted a few faded dark marks trailing down to her chest. In the adjoining caption the fashion designer explained how being pregnant appears to have triggered recurring cases of body acne for her which are routinely leaving dark spots on her body. Embracing the same, she revealed how she refers to these dark spots as 'baby kisses', in lieu of honouring her body's potential to create life. She also shared a brief PSA for women in general, affirming, "hormones can be wild, you are not alone". Masaba Gupta opens up on body acne woes during pregnacy: How to combat it?(Instagram)

Masaba Gupta opens up about dealing with body acne during pregnancy(Instagram)

That being said, body acne is a fairly common problem and not just restricted to those gestating. Here's what you can do to target the concern.

What causes body acne?

A reigning misconception about acne in general is that those dealing with it have hygiene issues. While not maintaining hygiene does in fact clog pores with dead skin cells, oil, dirt and sebum leading to breakouts, even those who stay squeaky clean can end up dealing with acne. As per a Mayo Clinic report, consistently clogged pores lead to the growth of propionibacterium acne, a bacteria. This results in inflammation of the skin manifesting in the form of blackheads, whiteheads and pimples.

What causes body acne?(Freepik)

Factors that trigger acne can be internal such as hormonal fluctuations and stress or external such as the the body products one uses and the surfaces that come into contact with one's skin. Diet and certain medication are also contributing factors. As far as the internal factors are concerned, major changes in the body such as puberty or pregnancy can trigger the glands to produce more oil leading to acne. Even with stress, the heightened level of androgens stimulate hair follicles and oil glands resulting in acne. When it comes to one's diet, high-carb foods for instance can also trigger spells of acne.

What are the most common types of body acne?

As per a Very Well Health report, some of the most common locations for body acne is the back, neck and hairline. Chest acne also comes in here as a close second. What usually triggers this is the use of comedogenic body and hair products such as certain shampoos and moisturisers. This type of acne is called acne cosmetica. For particularly sensitive skin, the use of these products are quick to clog pores resulting in acne. Conversely, many also have rather resilient skin and can continually use such products without having to deal with the acne.

Body acne can be triggered by the consistent use of comedogenic products(Freepik)

Acne mechanica on the other hand is body acne that is triggered by constant friction on the body. Common causes of this include tight clothes, the straps of heavy bags and purses or wearing clothes made with non-breathable fabric. Something which worsens both these kinds of acne is of course sweat.

What can you do to prevent body acne?

Keeping stress at bay to help combat acne may seem like a dystopian dream for many but consciously gearing one's mind towards it could be a strong first step to bring your body acne under control. If certain medications appear to be triggering your acne, it is best to finish your prescription before targeting your concerns. When it comes to diet, there are some obvious culprits that tend to trigger acne. As per a Healthline report these include refined grains and sugars, dairy products, fast food, chocolate, whey protein powder in addition to certain foods that you may specifically be sensitive to. Though it is not advisable to entirely cut out certain foods from your diet (lest if you're allergic to them), reducing consumption can definitely aid your acne healing process.

Reducing consumption of certain foods can help deal with body acne(Freepik)

When it comes to acne mechanica, taking showers after you're done with the day, using padding which will reduce friction and opting for clothes made of breathable fabric will solve your problem in the long run.

Showering everyday can help prevent recurring acne flare-ups(Freepik)

Dealing with acne cosmetica on the other hand, has a whole beauty and wellness industry booming around it. The use of active ingredients in particular, has become all the rage when it comes to dealing with acne. While of course effective, it is best to not go off social media reels and videos to adopt them into your routine. For starters, actives like salycilic acid, benzoyl peroxide and azaelic acid are miracle workers when it comes to dealing with acne. It is however, necessary that you help your skin adapt to these aggressive acids by easing them in with lower concentrates. Consult with your dermatologist to determine a tailor-made skincare routine if dealing with aggressive acne. Additionally, as a rule of thumb, avoid heavily scented moisturisers and body washes and instead opt for medicated alternatives.

How to deal with acne scars?

An obvious by-product of acne for many, are acne scars. How slowly or how quickly your acne scars go away depends on your body's ability to heal, something which we don't have much control over. As per a Cleveland Clinic report, sometimes when the acne is too deep-seated, it can result in scars which take over a year to completely go away. Some on the other hand, simply have a quicker cell turnover rate, enabling acne scars to fade out faster.

The market is booming with products that will help you deal with acne scars(Freepik)

The beauty market is abounding in products that help pace up the process of getting rid of acne scars. Some such ingredients include salicylic acid, lactic acid, niacinamide and retinoids. While milder concentrates in say body lotions or body washes can be used without consultation — provided you do not have an allergy to any of these substances — for those having particularly sensitive skin, always consult with a dermatologist before treading down the path of actives.

It is also worth remembering how though acne and acne scars has the potential to severely hamper one's self-esteem, there is always professional help available. Happy healing!