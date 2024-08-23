Monsoon guide for pets: From dry paws to clean noses and ears, here's how pet parents can take care of their dogs
From creating a dry, cosy space to grooming practices and safeguarding against infections, this is a guide to help pet parents navigate the rainy season
As the monsoon season arrives, it's essential for pet parents to prioritize the safety and well-being of their furry companions. The rains bring challenges such as dampness, infections, and discomfort for pets. Ensuring they stay dry and comfortable is crucial to prevent health issues. This story explores the importance of keeping pets safe during the monsoon, offering practical tips and advice for pet owners. From creating a dry, cozy space to grooming practices and safeguarding against infections, we'll provide a comprehensive guide to help pet parents navigate the rainy season while keeping their pets happy and healthy.
Rains bring respite from the summer heat, but they also mean taking extra care of your precious pets. As a pet parent, one has to be more aware of the challenges of monsoon, like dampness, and infections to ensure their pets remain comfortable.
Here are some things to look out for to ensure healthy pets during the rainy season.
- Monsoons see a rise in humidity, which gets stuck to their fur and leads to skin infections. It's advisable to keep checking on your pet’s fur and pat their legs dry if you feel any dampness, which can be a breeding ground of fungal infections.
- Be careful about your pets’ paws as any moisture can lead to inflammation. If your pet is constantly licking their paws or scratching in the same area, it is advisable to check for redness. Get them a quality raincoat that fits them perfectly to protect them from the rain when they go for walks.
- It is important to clean your pets' noses and ears as these areas accumulate moisture and can lead to infections. Use a soft dry cloth. If there is a foul smell emanating from your dog’s ears, consult a vet immediately as it might be sign of an infection. Breeds like bulldogs and pugs need to be checked as they have skin wrinkles and moisture gets stuck between the folds of their skin.
- Bathing is not equivalent to getting wet in the rain. Use a good anti-tick and flea shampoo to bathe your dog. Use a pet-friendly scrubber to massage the shampoo in your pet’s hair if needed. You can use a blow dryer on a low setting to dry them.
- Avoid grass or wet patches as grass is a nesting ground for ticks and fleas. Wet grass and mud can get stuck in between your pets’ paws which, if undetected and uncleaned will lead to infections. It is also advisable to get the paw hair trimmed in case you have long haired pets.
- Clean is the golden word, especially during monsoons. Clean everything regularly, from your dog’s bed to their eating bowls. Make sure you change their water every day so that mosquitoes do not breed in it. Cover their food or put it in the fridge if they do not eat it.
- Groom your pet regularly. Pets tend to shed more during monsoons because of the seasonal change; but if you notice excessive hair loss, do consult a vet. You should comb your pet every day if possible or at least once in two days to get rid of any loose hair. Also get a good tick comb and use that to comb your pets’ hair. Fungal infections are also more common during monsoons, so if you notice itchy skin or rashes, give your vet a visit.
- Monsoons can result in less outdoor activity, hence it is important to change your pet’s diet depending on their exercise time. Also, home-cooked and wet food is good as it contains the much-needed nutrition. For dry kibble, keep it in airtight storage. Break a big meal, into multiple small meals to aid in digestion.
Inputs by Sakshi Bawa, Founder, Mutt Of Couse