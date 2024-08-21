Going plant-based? Hack your body's nutrient absorption capacity by dodging antinutrients

You are what you eat and those particular about how they treat their bodies and what they put into it, understand this the best. In a world where uncontrollable external factors, however unassuming, are increasingly being shown to have potential adverse effects on one's health in the long run, why not take a few extra steps to safeguard yourself when it comes to your food? Do you follow a plant-based diet? If yes, then you need to know about antinutrients(Photo: Shutterstock - For representation purpose only)

A brewing paradigm shift in global eating habits is that of going plant-based and with good reason. As per a Harvard Health report, prevention of animal cruelty coupled with a lower risk of developing coronary heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes along with apparently increased longevity have been some of the motivating factors. On the flip side, omitting one or more food groups from one's diet of course comes with its own drawbacks. The risk of nutrient deficiency if you don't mindfully plan out your meals is a pressing concern. In this light, the presence of antinutrients in the foods you consume can actually pose a risk to how your body absorbs the nutrients present in the food.

What are antinutrients?

Right off the bat, antinutrients aren't a chemical addition to your foods. Instead, as per a Healthline report, they are naturally occurring plant compounds which essentially protects the plant against infections and infestations. One of the key features of antinutrients however, is its tendency to reduce the human body's ability to absorb nutrients. If you swear by a plant-based diet which includes a heavy hand of grains and legumes, understanding antinutrients and how to minimise them is of potent use to you. Additionally, if you have a sensitive stomach, it is worth knowing that antinutrients may be tough to digest, even having the potential to alter gut function, as per a GoodRX Health report.

The good news however is, that some variants of antinutrients have been widely studied thereby giving better insight into how exactly they may impact one's health. These include phytate or phytic acid, tannins, lectins, protease inhibitors and oxalate.

The Healthline report asserts that phytate or phytic acid is present in several seeds, grains and legumes and can hinder the absorption of iron, zinc, magnesium and calcium. While protease inhibitors impact digestive enzymes, tannins can have an overall impact on your digestion process. A WebMD report puts down a major pitfall of overt lectin ingestion — found in all food plants — as symptoms of auto-immune disorders. Additionally, a Medical News Today report adds that oxalate or oxalic acid has the potential of causing kidney stones.

What can you do to prevent it?

A lot actually. The studies on these antinutirents has brought to light that a few simple steps prior to food preparation, significantly helps minimise the risks these naturally-occurring compounds pose. Thankfully, soaking and sprouting is actually a well-integrated practice when it comes to much of Indian cooking. Fun fact, antinutrients in many cases are actually present in the skin of the produce and are additionally, water-soluble. Thus, when it comes to your favourite servings of legumes, soaking them for a few hours or overnight is the standard protocol before you get down to the actual recipe, ensuring that the antinutrients are taken care of right away.

Growing your own sprouts is another fun way to fight off potential antinutrient ingestion. If the simplicity and incredibly gratifying payoff from growing your own produce is not enough, know that sprouting your beans and dal actually leads to a degradation of the antinutrients. The same also holds true for controlled fermentation. Finally, most antinutrients, save for phytate, can be taken care of by boiling — this also holds true for leafy green vegetables.

With inputs from Dr. Mrs. Debjani Banerjee, Incharge Dietetics at PSRI Hospital