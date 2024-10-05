Why this ultra luxurious rehab in Switzerland is fast becoming a favourite of the rich and famous

Contrary to what most people think, mental health of the rich and famous is as fragile, if not more, than those who aspire to be like them. Apart from incredibly stressful work lives and easy access to addictive short-cuts, the ones at the top are far too vulnerable at times to even openly seek help. The situation is worse for families if the one addicted, anxious or depressed is a youngster clearly in need of professional help but in denial, and far too adamant. Clinic Les Alpes, nestled in the swiss alps with a 360 degree view of Lake Geneva(Photo: Clinic Les Alpes)

Clinic Les Alpes, a discreet, medically licensed holistic center nestled in the Swiss village of Les Avants near Montreux is a solution that comes expensive but is beyond perfect for those looking for medically proven care in the lap of luxury. The 27-room residential facility atop a hill with breathtaking views of Lake Geneva is where you might bump into a movie star or a well-known royal, but for the dedicated, well-qualified team of doctors and therapist, all patients are treated the same with the highest levels of discretion and care.

Nestled in the Swiss village of Les Avants near Montreux, Clinic Les Alpes is a solution that comes expensive but is beyond perfect for those looking for medically proven care in the lap of luxury(Photo: Clinic Les Alpes)

British entrepreneur, Patrick Wilson, who founded the clinic and spent ten long years constructing the facility to perfection, explains why he chose Switzerland.

Patrick Wilson, founder of Clinic Les Alpes(Photo: Clinic Les Alpes)

“The Swiss medical licensing process and regulations are impeccable and stringent. I was clear that I was not making a spa retreat where people could come for vacation. We were out to provide serious healing for serious problems. That the clients are wealthy and famous would have required a place that could offer them respite from the paparazzies. Switzerland was perfect,” he says.

Classy, subtle interiors of the suites have English country house vibes(Photo: Clinic Les Alpes)

His vision to establish what could easily rank among the best luxury rehabs of the world, if not the very best, is backed by personal experience. “I have been through it, and I know how destructive for mental health can dependency or addiction be. I understand the complex interplay of mental and emotional pain. I have also always wondered what came first — the addiction to substance leading to mental problems or vice versa. Either way, it is a vicious circle, and the ultimate end game of it is insanity or worse, death. I have personally known people who have been creatively brilliant and whose lives got ruined or ended by addiction. At some point, I decided that finding a solution to the unique set of problems faced by the wealthy is what will be my passion project,” he says, recalling the genesis of the clinic that formally opened doors in 2018.

Yoga and Pilates specialists ensure regular sessions for well-being(Photo: Clinic Les Alpes)

With a team of medical practitioners that specialize in healing conditions ranging from burnout and depression to severe substance abuse and behavioral dependency, the clinic has successfully treated adult patients of varying ages and demographics, including several from India. “We’ve had patients from 18 to 80 years of age coming to us with conditions including anxiety, bi-polar disorder, phobias, OCD, alcoholism, drugs, and even relatively new age addictions such as gaming. The treatment plan for each patient is bespoke and fully customized to specific requirements,” explains Dr Randolf Willis, the medical director, who adds that a USP of the clinic is that unlike most rehabs where the patient is sent to an external hospital for detox, Clinic Les Alpes offers in-house medical detox under 24X7 supervision as part of its 28-day residential program, followed by a comprehensive after-care plan. True to its mandate of providing integrated, holistic care, the Body Mind Source part of the rehab complete with a gym, an infinity pool and a gorgeous outdoor jacuzzi, offers well-being through art, yoga and Pilates and equine therapy, among others.

The tranquil infinity pool overlooking the stunning mountains(Photo: Clinic Les Alpes)

These 28 days cost a bomb - nearly 1.8 crores – but for those who can afford it, there’s hardly a more cutting-edge, medically backed solution to a problem that may be keeping them from earning several times over. Think about it.

How to reach

One hour drive from Geneva Airport. 2 hour 15 min drive from Zurich Airport.

Conditions treated

Burnout, exhaustion, anxiety, depression, PTSD, phobias, eating disorders, bipolar, OCD, addiction to alcohol, gambling, electronics, shopping, cocaine, opiate and prescription drugs.

Cost

The 28-day individual programme starts at CHF 45,000 per week (approx. 44 lakh INR)

Contact

+41 21 620 02 91; or visit cliniclesalpes.com

Disclaimer: The author was a guest at Clinic Les Alpes.