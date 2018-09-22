Arun Jaitley heads the finance and corporate affairs ministries and is a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Jaitley started his political career as a student activist and went on to become the Delhi University Students Union president in 1974.

He was the BJP president from 2004 to 2009, and then served as the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha from 2009 to 2014. Jaitley is a senior advocate in the Delhi High Court and was Additional Solicitor General of India in 1989-90.

Jaitley is in charge of the finance ministry as the government prepares for the final lap of economic consolidation in the run up to the 2019 general elections.

