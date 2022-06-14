10% elders admit to being victims of physical assault; relatives, sons among top abusers: Study

Nearly 59 per cent of elders feel that abuse among senior citizens is prevalent in society, with 10 per cent admitting to being a victim themselves, a new study has found.

The survey conducted by HelpAge India focuses on understanding the overarching gaps in income employment at old age, health and wellbeing, elder abuse, safety, and social and digital inclusion of the elderly. As many as 4,399 elder respondents and 2,200 young adult caregivers across 22 Indian cities have been covered in the study.

It further found that nearly 40 per cent of older people across the country want to be employed for “as long as possible”.

Here’s a detailed finding on elderly abuse:

Disrespect accounted for 57 per cent of the elder abuse, followed by verbal abuse at 38 per cent, neglect at 33 per cent, and economic exploitation at 24 per cent. An alarming 13 per cent of elders experienced physical abuse in the form of slapping and beating, the survey found.

Who were the main perpetrators?

The study revealed that nationally relatives were majorly the perpetrators with 36 per cent abusing elders. At 35 per cent and 21 per cent, sons and daughters-in-law featured among the top three perpetrators, respectively.

What is the situation in Delhi?

In the national capital, 74 per cent elderlies feel that elder abuse is prevalent in society as opposed to 59 per cent nationally. Elders attributed this abuse to their sons (35 per cent) and daughters-in-law (44 per cent) as the biggest perpetrators.

What did the elders do after experiencing abuse?

The study revealed that 47 per cent of the elders who were abused “stopped talking to [their] family” in retaliation. In Delhi, this figure was found to be at 83 per cent.

What is the status of income flow among elders?

Nationally, 47 per cent elders said they are dependent on family for source of income, while 34 per cent rely on pension and cash transfers. “Meanwhile in Delhi, 57 per cent of elderly are dependent on family, while 63 per cent depend upon pensions and cash transfers. It means that a large number of elders in Delhi have both – family as well as pension support,” the survey said.

As much as 52 per cent of elders surveyed nationally said that the income was inadequate.

Meanwhile, 40 per cent of elders said they do not feel financially secure. As much as 57 per cent of elder respondents said they feel economically insecure owing to “incurred expenses are more than savings/income”, while 45 per cent said their pension is not enough.

In Delhi, 52 per cent of elders said their income is adequate, while 48 per cent said it is inadequate, the survey showed.

What are the elders' wishes regarding employment?

About 36 per cent elders said they are willing to work, while 40 per cent want to work “as long as possible”. Meanwhile, 61 per cent elders said they are not “adequate” and “accessible employment opportunities” for them are not available.

In Delhi, 87 per cent of elders are not working, even as 40 per cent said they have access to employment opportunities. The HelpAge India survey found that 44 per cent of Delhi elders are willing to work post their retirement.

What are the demands of elders at workplaces?

To enable an environment for employment opportunities, 45 per cent elders nationally suggested “work from home” as the best means. As much as 34 per cent have asked for “more respect” and 29 per cent have called for “increase in retirement age” and “jobs exclusively” for elder people.

What are the other expectations of elder people from their work?

Owing to Covid-19, the need for better health protection has gained paramount importance with 49 per cent elders expressing their aspiration for improved health via better health insurance and facilities. Moreover, 42 per cent have stated that there should be more support from home.

"Time for the government to act on its promise of supporting and strengthening the family structure, to take better care of elderly. The insurance sector and schemes - both government and private - needs to better address the health insurance needs of elderly, and it's time for employers to take off their ageist glasses and give elderly a chance to prove their mettle," said Anupama Datta, head (policy and research), at HelpAge India.

(With inputs from PTI)